Lil Wayne FaceTimes Cavinder Sisters to Congratulate Miami After Sweet 16 Win

A big win led to a call from Lil Wayne.

Shortly after the No. 9 University of Miami women's basketball team advanced to its first Elite Eight by upsetting No. 4 Villanova on Friday, they were FaceTimed in the locker room by the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star.

“See, my world is different, like the 𝙃𝙐𝙍𝙍𝙄𝘾𝘼𝙉𝙀𝙎. And if you want 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙎, I want the same thing."



All love, @LilTunechi 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NKpK4O548D — Hurricanes Women’s Basketball (@CanesWBB) March 24, 2023

The call was received by Hurricanes guards and twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who are also social media sensations with 4.5 million followers on their joint TikTok account.

"Hey, we appreciate the love! We appreciate the love!" Hanna Cavinder told Lil Wayne.

The twins, who transferred to Miami from Fresno State ahead of their senior year last offseason, helped the Hurricanes reach new heights this season. The team erased a 17-point lead against No. 8 Oklahoma State in the first round, stunned top-seeded Indiana in the Round of 32 and then built a 21-point lead and held on late against Villanova in the Sweet 16.

Haley had seven points, four rebounds and three assists in the win over Villanova, and Hanna added two points and two assists.

The Hurricanes will look to continue their Cinderella run when they take on No. 3 LSU on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The Tigers' Angel Reese also received a shoutout from Lil Wayne on Twitter after LSU's win Friday.

We'll see which team Lil Wayne contacts after it punches a ticket to the Final Four.