NFL Playoffs

How to Watch Lions Vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18

Jared Goff and the Lions look to play spoiler to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Win and you're in.

That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season.

The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Green Bay, which began the season 4-8, has the inside track for the playoff spot thanks to four straight wins. If Aaron Rodgers and Co. extend their winning streak, they'll be back in the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

The Lions, on the other hand, need some help. If the Seahawks take down the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle on Sunday afternoon, then Detroit would be eliminated from postseason contention. If the Rams pull off the upset, then a Lions team that started the season 1-6 would be a win away from snapping their six-year postseason drought.

Here's what to know ahead of the NFC North battle at Lambeau Field.

Sports

red sox 41 mins ago

Report: Red Sox, Rafael Devers Agree to One-Year Contract to Avoid Arbitration

Boston Bruins 5 hours ago

Bruins Goalie Linus Ullmark Fulfills Longtime Dream in 2023 Winter Classic Win

When is the Lions vs. Packers Week 18 game?

Lions-Packers is on Sunday, Jan. 8.

What time is the Lions vs. Packers game?

Kickoff at Lambeau Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Lions vs. Packers game on?

NBC will air the divisional showdown.

How to stream the Lions vs. Packers game

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports app, Peacock TV app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored to win between the Lions and Packers?

The Packers are a 4.5-point home favorite over the Lions, according to our partner, PointsBet.

What will the weather be like at the Lions vs. Packers game?

NBC Chicago forecasts Sunday's weather in Green Bay to be partly cloudy with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 23.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLSunday Night Football
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us