Liverpool FC Joins Angels, Suns in Crowded Room of Teams Seeking $1B-Plus Sales

Fenway Sports Group reportedly is exploring the sale of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. The soccer club joins the Washington Commanders, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Angels as sports franchises up for sale that are valued at more than $1 billion.

The team is currently valued at $4.45 billion, according to Forbes.

The Boston-based ownership group, which purchased the team 12 years ago and also owns the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Penguins, is prepared to sell its controlling stake in the six-time Champions League winners. The Athletic reported that Fenway Sports Group has enlisted Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley in the search for potential buyers.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumors of changes in ownership at EPL clubs, and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool," Fenway Sports Group told David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

Liverpool FC became the latest franchise to hit the market in recent months.

Angels owner Arte Moreno announced in August that he is exploring a possible sale of the team. Moreno bought the Angels when they were coming off a World Series victory, and the team went on to win five division titles during his first six years as owner.

But the team has made the postseason just once since 2009. Even with two generational talents in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani this season, the team went just 52-71 for its seventh straight losing season.

The Angels are valued at $2.2 billion, according to Forbes, which reported the team could fetch close to $3 billion.

"Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time,” Moreno said in a statement. “Throughout this process, we will continue to run the franchise in the best interest of our fans, employees, players, and business partners.”

The NBA's Suns went up for sale this October in the wake of allegations of misconduct by owner Robert Sarver, who was suspended one year and fined $10 million after the league's investigation. The sale price is expected to exceed the NBA-record $2.35 billion that Joe Tsai paid in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets.



Dan and Tanya Snyder, owners of the NFL's Commanders, hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale last week. The organization, which also recently faced investigations for allegations of sexual harrassment and a toxic workplace culture. The team is valued at $5.6 billion, per Forbes.

When did Arte Moreno buy the Angels?

Moreno purchased the team in 2003 for $183.5 million. The Angels were coming off their first World Series championship in 2002. The team made the postseason in five of the first six seasons that Moreno bought the team, including a trip to the American League Championship Series in 2005. But that was the last year the team won a postseason series, having made the playoffs just once since 2009.

What is the Angels record under Arte Moreno?

The Angels have had 10 winning seasons under Moreno, but none since 2015. Since Moreno purchased the team in 2003, the Angels have had six 90-plus win seasons, including a franchise-best 100-win season in 2008. Overall, the Angels have gone 1,565-1,411 under Moreno's ownership for an average of 82.4 wins per season.

How many World Series titles have the Angels won?

The Angels won the World Series in 2003 for their only championship in franchise history. They defeated the San Francisco Giants in seven games.