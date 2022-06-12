Locals Remain Hopeful That the U.S. Open Will Boost Sales

With over 100,000 golf fans expected to descend on The Country Club in Brookline this week for the U.S. Open, local businesses are optimistic that travelers will make their way to downtown local shops and restaurants.

The 122nd National Men's Golf Championship runs from Monday, when the practice rounds begin, to Sunday, June 19, with the championship rounds slated to start Thursday. The total purse for the Open is $12.5 million this year, with the overall men's winner expected to take home about $2.7 million, or about 18% of the total prize pot.

