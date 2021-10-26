Looking back at some of MLB’s best father-son duos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball has always been a family game, perhaps more than any other sport.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That will be on full display during the 2021 World Series when Braves manager Brian Snitker competes against his son, Astros co-hitting coach Troy Snitker. Hopefully it doesn’t make Thanksgiving awkward next month.

While the Snitkers won’t be facing off as players, there have been plenty of father-son pairs to make it to the bigs.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable father-son duos to play in MLB:

Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.

The only father and son to play for the same team, the Griffeys shared the diamond for the Seattle Mariners in 1990 and 1991. The elder Griffey was wrapping up a 19-year career where he hit .296, won the World Series twice (both with the Cincinnati Reds) and made three All-Star teams.

The Kid was even better, hitting 630 home runs, making 13 All-Star teams, winning 10 Gold Gloves and being inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. His lefty swing is widely regarded as the smoothest in history.

Bobby Bonds and Barry Bonds

Similar to the Griffeys, the father’s solid career was overshadowed by the son’s storybook career. Bobby played 14 seasons from 1968 through 1981, hitting 332 homers, making three All-Star teams and winning three Gold Gloves.

Barry, despite being one of the faces of the steroid era, was an undeniable talent. In 22 seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, he hit an MLB record 762 home runs, won MVP seven times and earned eight Gold Glove Awards..

Fernando Tatis and Fernando Tatis Jr.

The older Tatis bounced around as a utilityman over 11 seasons from 1997 to 2010. He played for the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets, only playing over 125 games in a season twice in his career.

Since being called up to the San Diego Padres in 2019, El Niño has electrified the baseball world. His swagger and energy have made him one of the new faces of baseball. The 22-year-old Tatis led the NL with 42 home runs in 2021 despite only playing in 130 games.

Vladimir Guerrero and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Guerreros have a chance to match the Griffeys and Bonds’ as the top father-son duos in MLB history. It all comes down to Vladdy Jr., who just wrapped up his third season with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2021, he led the AL in home runs (48), OBP (.401), SLG (.601) and OPS (1.002). If it weren’t for Shohei Ohtani, he’d likely be collecting his first MVP at just 22 years old.

The elder Guerrero won AL MVP in 2004 and hit 449 home runs across 16 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

Cecil Fielder and Prince Fielder

From one power hitting family to another, no father-son duo has matched the Fielders’ long ball prowess. Father Cecil and son Prince are the only father and son to both have 50-homer seasons, and they were the only pair with 40-homer seasons until Vladdy Jr.'s 2021 display. Cecil played for five teams in his 13 seasons, mashing 319 home runs and making three All-Star teams.

Prince, who homered at his father’s batting practice when he was just 12 years old, had a nearly identical career to Cecil. In 12 seasons, Prince also had 319 home runs and just 20 more RBIs than his father while making six All-Star teams.

Sandy Alomar Sr. and Roberto Alomar/Sandy Alomar Jr.

Sandy Alomar Sr. played for six teams in 15 seasons, largely as a backup middle infielder. He made the All-Star team in 1970, but he’s mostly known as the father of Roberto and Sandy Jr.

Older brother Roberto hit .300 across 17 seasons, winning two World Series rings, making the All-Star team 12 times and being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011. Sandy Jr. was a six-time All-Star and AL Rookie of the Year in 1990.

Felipe Alou and Moises Alou

The Alou family tree spreads throughout baseball, but Felipe and Moises are the only Alou father-son duo to play in MLB. Felipe was a three-time All-Star, playing 17 seasons with a .286 career average and 206 home runs.

Moises was a step better -- two-time Silver Slugger, six-time All-Star and 1997 World Series champion with the then-Florida Marlins. He is perhaps best known as the Chicago Cubs’ left fielder in 2003 during the infamous Steve Bartman incident.

Craig Biggio and Cavan Biggio

Yet another Hall of Fame father with a son playing for the Toronto Blue Jays. Craig was a seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger in 20 seasons with the Houston Astros. He is the only player in MLB history to be named an All-Star and Silver Slugger at both catcher and second base.

Cavan hasn’t yet replicated his father’s success since being called up in 2019. The 26-year-old Biggio has 31 home runs, 103 RBIs and a .235 average in 238 career games.

Dante Bichette and Bo Bichette

The pipeline of father-son duos on the Blue Jays continues with Bo Bichette. His father, Dante, played 14 big-league seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox. He was a four-time All-Star and led the NL with 40 home runs and 128 RBIs in 1995.

Bo made his first All-Star game this year, his third professional season with the Blue Jays. At just 23 years old, he led the AL with 191 hits in 2021 and projects as a cornerstone player for Toronto alongside Vladdy Jr.

Tom Gordon and Dee Strange-Gordon/Nick Gordon

This is the most unique father-son duo on the list, as Tom Gordon is the only pitcher of the 22 names mentioned. He was a solid starter early in his career before developing into a reliable bullpen arm with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, among other teams.

Older brother Dee shined early in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, making two All-Star teams and stealing 30 or more bases in six of his first eight seasons. He is currently a free agent after not playing in 2021. Young brother Nick was called up to the Minnesota Twins in 2021 and flashed similarly impressive speed as a rookie, swiping 10 bags in 73 appearances.