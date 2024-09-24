WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks fire coach Curt Miller after two losing seasons

The team was 25-55 in Miller's two seasons at the helm

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Curt Miller is leaving as coach of the Los Angeles Sparks after the WNBA franchise missed the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and second under him.

The team on Tuesday announced Miller’s dismissal, saying the sides had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Sparks will begin their search for a new coach immediately.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The team was 25-55 in Miller's two seasons at the helm. He is 165-141 as a head coach in the WNBA, including a stint guiding the Connecticut Sun. He was the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2017 and the league's first executive of the year when he also served as general manager of the Sun.

He led Connecticut to the WNBA Finals in 2019, when it lost to Washington. The Sun again made the Finals in 2022 and lost to Las Vegas.

Miller, who turns 56 next month, was a Sparks assistant in 2015. He was the first openly gay male coach in college or professional basketball when he joined the Sun.

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Boston Celtics 32 mins ago

Jaylen Brown launches new performance brand, signature shoe

Quick Slants 2 hours ago

Curran: ‘Deep breaths' if you're out on Pats' long-term plan

This season, Dearica Hamby earned All-Star honors and The Associated Press Most Improved Player award. Rickea Jackson was voted to the AP All-Rookie Team.

“I want to thank the entire Sparks organization for the opportunity to lead and help rebuild the franchise,” Miller said in a statement through the team. “I am proud of the culture created in our locker room and strongly believe the roots have been established for a bright future. The team is now positioned for success, and I wish the players the best heading into the 2025 season.”

Here are five storylines to watch for when the 2024 WNBA playoffs tip off on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us