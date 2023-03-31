MLB

Love Hurts: Dodgers Fan Runs Onto Field to Propose, Gets Trucked by Security Guard

Luckily for the fan, he didn't get tackled for nothing

By Eric Mullin

On Opening Day, one Dodgers fan learned that love can really hurt sometimes.

During Los Angeles’ win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, a fan ran onto the field in between innings. After jumping down from the outfield seats at Dodger Stadium, the fan made his way over to the left-center field grass, turned back toward the seats and got down on one knee while breaking out an engagement ring box.

But the fan’s grand proposal to his girlfriend in the crowd was brought to an abrupt end by a crushing tackle from a security guard.

Ouch.

A different angle of the moment captured Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s great reaction as he watched the whole thing play out.

Luckily for the fan, he didn't get tackled for nothing. Ramona Saavedra posted on Instagram that she did indeed say yes to her now-fiancee, Ricardo Jaurez.

"Tad bit extreme but he's a LEO what can you expect," Saavedra wrote as the caption of her post. "And of course I said YES!"

Opting to run onto the field to pop the question rather than simply doing so in the crowd came at a cost — not only by getting tackled but probably also by receiving some sort of Dodger Stadium ban.

At least he’ll always have quite the engagement story to tell, though.

