LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne to Make Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Debut

The 20-year-old gymnast has reportedly earned more NIL money than any other female college athlete.

By Julia Elbaba

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is taking her talents to the next level.

Dunne, 20, who is the top-paid female NCAA athlete, is set to be featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue next month.

“I just feel like our visions and core values really align, so it just felt like a perfect fit,” Dunne told SI. “The magazine is all about celebrating women and making them feel strong and confident, which I love.”

Other athletes who have graced the pages of the famed magazine include Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Sue Bird and Alex Morgan.

Dunne continues to garner attention across her social media platforms -- boasting 11 million followers and earning $3.5 million last year for NIL, the highest total of all female college athletes, according to On3.

Dunne admits that she would like to bring attention to how great college sports are and the challenges that come with being a DI athlete.

She says she hopes to inspire the younger generation to strive high and to go after all goals they set.

“I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about,” she said. “You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”

That's exactly how Dunne views SI -- as an opportunity to be "strong, sexy and beautiful.

"I knew that [SI] was something I wanted to be part of,” she added.

