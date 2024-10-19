WNBA

Lynx outlast Liberty in latest WNBA Finals thriller, force decisive Game 5

The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

By Eric Mullin

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride
David Berding/Getty Images

The 2024 WNBA Finals are going the distance.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with two seconds left in regulation as Minnesota staved off elimination in the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 82-80 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This story is being updated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WNBA
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us