Lynx outlast Liberty in latest WNBA Finals thriller, force decisive Game 5

The 2024 WNBA Finals are going the distance.
Lynx forward Bridget Carleton hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with two seconds left in regulation as Minnesota staved off elimination in the 2024 WNBA Finals with an 82-80 victory over the New York Liberty on Friday.
The Finals will now come down to a winner-takes-all showdown on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
This story is being updated.
