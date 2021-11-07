Patriots

Mac Jones Leads Patriots Against Stephon Gilmore and the Panthers

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said Jones isn't a "rah-rah guy," but exudes confidence.

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

This was supposed to be the Cam Newton game. Instead, it's the Stephon Gilmore game.

It was to be Newton's homecoming, and a chance for the Carolina Panthers' 2011 No. 1 draft pick to face his former team after releasing him before the 2020 season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But rookie quarterback Mac Jones leads the Patriots against the Panthers on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a matchup of 4-4 teams after Newton was cut before the regular-season opener.

Jones beat out Newton for the starting job in training camp and this year's No. 15 overall pick from Alabama has been a pleasant surprise so far, leading all rookie QBs in completions (192), completion rate (68.1), passing yards (1,997), TD passes (nine) and rating (90.1).

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said Jones isn't a "rah-rah guy," but exudes confidence.

More on the Patriots

New England Patriots Nov 5

If Odell Beckham Jr. Lands With Patriots, How and When Would It Happen?

Patriots Nov 5

Pats-Panthers Preview: Can Mac Jones Attack This Carolina D?

"Cam was super confident, too," Phillips said. "He exudes a lot of confidence as well. (Jones) seeing Cam, I don't think that really dimmed his light. He's a rookie, he understood sometimes you gotta follow before you can lead. He just waited until it was his time."

Carolina coach Matt Rhule coached Jones at the Senior Bowl and walked away impressed.

However, the Panthers passed on Jones with the No. 8 pick, even though they needed a quarterback. Rhule felt the team had a more pressing need at cornerback, and Carolina went with Jaycee Horn from South Carolina instead, the first defensive player taken in the draft. Horn broke his foot in Week 3 and remains on injured reserve.

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

PatriotsSportsCam NewtonMAC JonesStephon Gilmore
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us