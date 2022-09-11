Mac Jones, Patriots Fall to Dolphins in Season Opener

The New England Patriots dropped their opening game of the 2022 NFL season Sunday, falling to the Dolphins in Miami 20-7.
In a showdown of former University of Alabama star quarterbacks, Mac Jones' offense was shut out until the third quarter, when running back Ty Montgomery caught a low pass and rolled into the end zone.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for a touchdown and 270 yards.
This breaking news story will be updated.
