New England Patriots

Mac Jones, Patriots Fall to Dolphins in Season Opener

By Asher Klein

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New England Patriots dropped their opening game of the 2022 NFL season Sunday, falling to the Dolphins in Miami 20-7.

In a showdown of former University of Alabama star quarterbacks, Mac Jones' offense was shut out until the third quarter, when running back Ty Montgomery caught a low pass and rolled into the end zone.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for a touchdown and 270 yards.

This breaking news story will be updated.

