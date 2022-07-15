BOSTON

Mac Jones Slinging Free Ice Cream to Fans in Charlestown Friday

One hundred people will get a limited-edition flavor named for the Patriots quarterback from the man himself at Hood Park

By Asher Klein

On Friday, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is putting down the football and picking up the ice cream scoop.

The new face of the Patriots is set to give out free samples of ice cream at Hood Park in Charlestown Friday at noon. The first 100 people who attend will get the free Hood ice cream from Jones — and it'll be a limited-edition flavor named for him called Mac Attack.

"When you work hard, you should be able to treat yourself with ice cream that uses high-quality ingredients. For me, if I am going to reward myself for hard work, it will be with Hood's New England Creamery Ice Cream," Jones said in a statement.

Hood is relaunching its New England Creamery line of ice cream with this and other free giveaways this summer.

