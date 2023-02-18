NBA

Mac McClung Leaves NBA Players, Fans in Awe With Epic Slam Dunk Contest Showing

Reggie Miller said on the broadcast that McClung had "saved" the event, and he wasn't the only one who felt that way

By Eric Mullin

Mac McClung leaves players, fans in awe with epic Slam Dunk Contest win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you didn't know who Mac McClung was before Saturday night, you certainly do now.

The Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard put on an absolutely mesmerizing performance in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

McClung received a perfect score of 50 on three of his four dunks, including both in the final round, to win the event over New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, New York Knicks center Jericho Sims and Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The performance was so good, it had Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Reggie Miller saying that McClung had "saved the dunk contest." Who could have anticipated that line being uttered on the broadcast?

Sixers' Mac McClung Wins NBA Slam Dunk Contest With Electrifying Performance

NBA

Who Is Mac McClung? Meet 76ers Guard Who ‘Saved the Dunk Contest'

And Miller was far from the only one left awestruck by McClung's dunks. From Tyrese Maxey to Stephen Curry and Gabrielle Union, here were some of the best reactions to McClung's epic showing.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAPhiladelphia 76ers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us