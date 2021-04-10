UMaine

Maine Hockey Coach Red Gendron Dies Unexpectedly at 63

"He was a force in UMaine Athletics and in the legacy of our men's ice hockey program," the University of Maine's president said

Red Gendron, coach of the UMaine men's hockey team, instructs his players in 2015
Gabe Souza/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images, File

University of Maine hockey coach Red Gendron died unexpectedly Friday, the school announced. He was 63.

The Boston native, who took over coaching the Black Bears in 2013, died after suffering a medical emergency, university officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Words cannot express our deep sadness from the tragic, sudden loss of Red Gendron," athletic director Ken Ralph said. "Our community and the entire UMaine athletics family mourn the loss of Coach Gendron."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Applus Technologies 3 hours ago

RMV Inspection System May Be Offline for Another Week

Route 1A 3 hours ago

Multiple People Hospitalized From East Boston Crash

Maine's best season under Gendron ended early when the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020. The team had an 18-11-5 record before the Hockey East playoffs were canceled. He was a finalist that year for the Spencer Penrose Award, given to the nation's top coach.

Gendron held many coach positions over his career and was an assistant with the New Jersey Devils in 1994-95 when they won the Stanley Cup. He also served as coach of the Indiana Ice and Albany River Rats.

He came to Maine after serving as assistant coach at UMass and associate coach at Harvard.

As Maine allows all residents ages 16 and up to receive the vaccine, Bates College is extending its lockdown due to a surge in cases.

University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said the campus was "shocked and saddened" by Gendron's sudden death.

"He was a force in UMaine Athletics and in the legacy of our men's ice hockey program," she said. "We mourn his passing and remember his many contributions to the generations of players he mentored and to the program that lit up Black Bear Nation and the state of Maine."

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UMainehockeyCollege HockeyRed Gendron
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us