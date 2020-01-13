NFL

Man Collapses, Dies During Ravens Playoff Game

The man's death comes just a month after a body was found in a portable toilet outside of the stadium

Nick Wass/Getty Images

A man collapsed and died Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game for the Baltimore Ravens.

The fan collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck, said Ravens spokesman Chad Steele, according to news outlets. Attempts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

Officials have not reported an official cause of death.

Sports

Lowel Spinners Jan 7

City Leaders Fight to Save Lowell Spinners After Proposal From MLB

red sox Jan 7

MLB to Investigate Report That Red Sox Used Video Replay Room Illegally

The Ravens were playing the Tennessee Titans in a divisional-round game.

Last month, a body was found inside a portable toilet in a parking lot at the stadium.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLBaltimorePlayoffstitans
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us