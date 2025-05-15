Mapping out Jayson Tatum's road to recovery

For the last few days, Mass General Brigham Dr. Adam Tenforde has gotten plenty of questions about the who, what, where and how of the Achilles tendon.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's painful Achilles rupture on Monday night thrust the vital, but often overlooked tendon, into the spotlight.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"In medical school, you're like, 'Really, this tendon can cause so much problem for an individual,'" said Dr. Tenforde, a sports medicine doctor and assistant professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School. "When you see a traumatic injury like the injury that, unfortunately, Jayson Tatum experienced, you really start to appreciate what the Achilles tendon does for the human body."

Celtics star Jayson Tatum underwent Achilles surgery and faces a long road to return to the court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

With Tatum's surgery done, the star posted a picture from his hospital bed on Wednesday as the focus turns to his recovery. We spent the day at Mass General Brigham's Sports Medicine Lab at Boston Landing to get some insight into that process.

"This is the largest laboring tendon in the human body," Tenforde said. "You have your calf muscles, those calf muscles kind of coalesce down to the Achilles tendon and that tendon then attaches to the heel."

Tenforde says patients like Tatum usually have to keep all weight off the injured leg for two to three weeks, then they will be outfitted for a special boot.

"They are going to be immobilized, they are going to be using crutches, usually over a matter of weeks, we can progress individuals up to weight-bearing with a boot using a planter-flex wedge, to keep the tendon in a little bit of a shortened position so it has more time to heal," he said.

The Celtics will be without superstar Jayson Tatum for the rest of the playoffs, with next season in question, after he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Tenforde is not involved in Tatum's care, but treats plenty of people with the same injury.

"The bigger piece of this, for a high-performing athlete, is not only building up the strength and capacity of the tendon and the muscle, but also then restoring normal mechanics and trust in that tissue so you can go back to the high-level of athleticism," he said.

Experts say a six-to-nine month recovery window is normal. The Celtics said Tuesday he is expected to make a full recovery.

"I think he's got youth on his side, so we are going to remain very hopeful as Celtics fans for a speedy recovery," Tenforde said. "He's got a championship spirit, and I'm very hopeful for him, along with millions of others — we're all cheering for him."