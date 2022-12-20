the Masters

Masters Allows Qualified LIV Golfers to Play in 2023 Tournament

Six previous winners of The Masters currently compete on the LIV Tour

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Masters allows qualified LIV golfers to play in 2023 tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 Masters Tournament will feature both PGA Tour and LIV Tour golfers.

Tournament chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday that any golfer who has qualified based on previous criteria will be invited to play.

There are currently 15 players on the LIV Tour that are eligible to compete at Augusta National.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Six previous winners of The Masters on the LIV Tour can compete: Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017) and Charl Schwartzel (2011).

Four other LIV golfers are eligible due to their recent major wins or FedEx Cup standings: Cameron Smith (won the 2022 Open Championship), Bryson DeChambeau (won the 2020 U.S. Open), Brooks Koepka (won the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open) and Joaquin Niemann (top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings).

Five more LIV golfers – Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen – are in the top 50 in the world golf rankings, which typically ensures an invitation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

school safety 1 hour ago

Mass. State Sen. on School Violence: ‘If You Can't Feel Safe At School, What's The Point?'

Maine 2 hours ago

Maine Legislative Delegation, Gov. Mills Announce ‘Lifeline' for Lobster Industry

The Masters will be played from April 6 through April 9 at the historic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

the MastersPGA TourLIV Golf
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us