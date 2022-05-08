Mavericks Fan Allegedly Puts Hands on Chris Paul's Mother, Escorted From Arena

Mother’s Day is supposed to be a time to show appreciation and love for all the hard work moms do.
But that was not the case for Robin Paul, the mother of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.
During the Suns’ Game 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, a fan was escorted out of American Airlines Center for allegedly putting his hands on Paul’s mom, reported Dave McMenamin of ESPN:
Two videos show different angles of Paul talking to both security and the fan while he was being removed from the arena:
The Mavericks released a statement on the incident, calling it “unacceptable behavior” that “will not be tolerated.”
It’s unclear if the fan will receive any further punishment for the incident, but Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on what happened, which contained an expletive:
Game 5 between the Suns and Mavericks will return to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. PT.