Mavericks Fan Allegedly Puts Hands on Chris Paul's Mother, Escorted From Arena

Mother’s Day is supposed to be a time to show appreciation and love for all the hard work moms do.

But that was not the case for Robin Paul, the mother of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul.

During the Suns’ Game 4 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, a fan was escorted out of American Airlines Center for allegedly putting his hands on Paul’s mom, reported Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

A source familiar with Chris Paul's tweet after Game 4 told ESPN that Paul's mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and Paul's wife was also pushed. To make matters worse, Paul's kids witnessed it. "They felt very unsafe," the source said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 8, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two videos show different angles of Paul talking to both security and the fan while he was being removed from the arena:

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

Here's Chris Paul in the 4th quarter talking to security in Dallas about a fan, saying "he put his hands on my mom." On Mother's Day. https://t.co/R3UE9GzMQR pic.twitter.com/LgaYLJzZdd — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) May 8, 2022

The Mavericks released a statement on the incident, calling it “unacceptable behavior” that “will not be tolerated.”

It’s unclear if the fan will receive any further punishment for the incident, but Paul took to Twitter to voice his displeasure on what happened, which contained an expletive:

Game 5 between the Suns and Mavericks will return to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. PT.