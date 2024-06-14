Boston Celtics

Mavs hit Celtics hard to extend NBA Finals

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Celtics will have a chance to win a title on their home court after the Mavericks blew them out by 38 points in Dallas Friday.

The Mavs came out firing and never looked back on their way to a 122-84 victory to keep their season alive.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston was hoping to bring out the brooms to win Banner 18, but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving had other plans.

Both teams' stars played fewer minutes in the trouncing, but Dončić scored 29 points and Irving scored 21. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to shoot 7-22, with Tatum scoring 15 and Brown scoring 10.

The Celtics will look to put the loss behind them and end the season with a victory Monday night at TD Garden.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsNBAbasketballDallas Mavericks
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us