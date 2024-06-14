Mavs hit Celtics hard to extend NBA Finals

The Celtics will have a chance to win a title on their home court after the Mavericks blew them out by 38 points in Dallas Friday.

The Mavs came out firing and never looked back on their way to a 122-84 victory to keep their season alive.

Boston was hoping to bring out the brooms to win Banner 18, but Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving had other plans.

Both teams' stars played fewer minutes in the trouncing, but Dončić scored 29 points and Irving scored 21. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined to shoot 7-22, with Tatum scoring 15 and Brown scoring 10.

The Celtics will look to put the loss behind them and end the season with a victory Monday night at TD Garden.