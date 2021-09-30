Meet the Mass. Mom Customizing Clothes for Sports Stars' Families

What started as fun, sparkly clothing for a Boston sports fan to wear to games has quickly blossomed into a successful business -- "game day fashion at its finest," as its creator puts it.

Danielle Bradley is the owner, creator and designer of Spahkld, through which she creates custom clothing and accessories for the wives, girlfriends and families of professional athletes.

"Today I have a custom sweatshirt I'm making for Olivia, who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend," Bradley said.

NBC10 Boston

The Topsfield resident, a mom of three, is a fan first, so she also fulfills fan orders from time to time, too. What she loves about the process is the fashion.

"The more custom it is, the more flashy it is, the more very fashion-forward it is, the better," Bradley said.

Her business then exploded by word of mouth after one custom order, she said.

"Some of the players' wives from the Boston Red Sox in 2018 caught wind and just, like ... it totally blew up," she said.

Bradley has also worked with the families of Patriots players, including Stephon Gilmore's wife. And she's worked with the fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"It went from a few Swarovski crystal rhinestones on a hat to all these custom items. I never knew I could make but I never said no, I just kept teaching myself as I went along," she said.

Bradley said she's thought about opening a separate shop, but working from home allows her to be a mom while also fulfilling her passion.