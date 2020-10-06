Local

New England Patriots

Member of Patriots' Practice Squad Reportedly Added to COVID-19 List

It comes days after Cam Newton's positive test prompted the delay of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs by a single day

By Mike Pescaro

An image showing Bill Murray, a member of the New England Patriots' practice squad.
A member of the New England Patriots' practice squad has joined the starting quarterback on the team's COVID-19 list, according to a report from ESPN.

Bill Murray, a defensive tackle on the practice squad, has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN said in a tweet.

Over the weekend, it was reported that starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavius, which he appeared to acknowledge in an Instagram post Sunday.

The Patriots-Chiefs game that was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. Sunday will now be played Monday at 7:05 p.m., the NFL announced.

The news helped prompt the Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs to be pushed back from Sunday to Monday. After the rest of the team tested negative, they took off in two planes — one for people who were in close contact with Newton — before backup Brian Hoyer started in his place in a 26-10 loss.

The decision to hold the game so soon after Newton's positive test drew criticism from fans, particularly with the disease's rapid spread on full display in the White House, where President Donald Trump and a growing number of his contacts have tested positive since last week.

It was not immediately clear if the players and coaches who traveled for Monday's game had been in contact with Murray.

