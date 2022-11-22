Memo Ochoa Saves Mexico From a Penalty Kick

Mexico earned a draw against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha, on their debut match at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Tuesday.

The Mexican goalkeeper Memo Ochoa was the hero of the "tricolor," team saving a penalty by Robert Lewandowski that kept the game tied.

Now Mexico will have an upcoming match against Argentina on Saturday, and things get very interesting in Group C, as Argentina lost against Saudi Arabia earlier.

Saudi Arabia is in first place with three points, Poland with one, and Argentina is still looking to score its first points.

