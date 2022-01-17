Mike Mayock out as Raiders GM after three seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking ahead to next season, and they will be moving forward without Mike Mayock.

The team announced on Monday that it will not be retaining the general manager.

“We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders,” the team said in a statement. “We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.”

The team made the decision to move on from Mayock days ago but made the move official after submitting a QM request, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Mayock was hired shortly after the Raiders’ 2018 season ended. The team’s record improved in each of his three seasons with the organization, going from 7-9 in 2019 to 8-8 in 2020 to 10-7 and a wild card berth in 2021.

While Las Vegas was able to reach the playoffs this season, it was a turbulent year off the field for the organization.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach in October after the New York Times reported on offensive emails that featured homophobic and misogynistic language. The Raiders also released Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette, two first-round picks taken within seven picks of one another in the 2019 NFL Draft, during the season. Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in early November and a video surfaced of Arnette making death threats while holding a firearm less than a week later.

Beyond Ruggs and Arnette, the Raiders have been wildly consistent with their first-round selections since Mayock arrived. Josh Jacobs has played well in his three seasons since being selected No. 24 overall in 2019, but Clelin Ferrell has just eight NFL sacks since being taken off the board at No. 4 the same year. In 2021, the team took offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 and he wound up with a league-high 65 pressures allowed.

Mayock may not be the last departure from the 2021 Raiders. Rich Bisaccia stepped in as head coach after Gruden resigned and helped engineer the team’s run to the playoffs, but the organization reportedly has put in a request to interview New England Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo for the role.