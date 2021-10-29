Milan Mayor: 2026 Ceremony Will Be Held in Old San Siro

By AP

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held at the San Siro stadium, Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala announced Friday.

Together with AC Milan and Inter Milan, Sala is moving ahead with plans to build a new stadium in the city. But he said after a meeting with representatives from both clubs that “no matter the timing of when the new stadium will be built, the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the current stadium, as a tribute to its glorious history.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo are the host cities for the 2026 Games.

The closing ceremony for 2026 is scheduled for Verona’s Arena, a large Roman amphitheater.

Sports

Celtics 3 hours ago

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Reveals How COVID-19 Recovery Is Still Impacting Him

red sox 4 hours ago

Alex Cora Won't Win Manager of the Year, But He Proved He's the Best

Sala added that both clubs have agreed to his guidelines for building a new stadium and that he will ask the city council to “rapidly” move ahead with the plans.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us