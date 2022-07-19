MLB Draft 2022: Explaining signing bonuses, slot value and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The 2022 MLB Draft is officially complete.
From the first pick on Sunday through the 20th and final round on Tuesday, there’s no doubt that future superstars were selected this week.
We won’t know who those stars are for a few years as these young players progress through the minors, but that’s what makes baseball unique. Draft picks in other major sports often slot straight into the starting lineup, while most of these MLB prospects won’t see the big leagues for three or more years.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB Draft picks’ money, signing bonuses and more:
How much money do first-round MLB draft picks earn?
The MLB draft is about more than just the prospects’ talent and positional fit – it’s about money, too. Each pick in the first 10 rounds has a designated slot value (signing bonus), with the first pick obviously slotted with the highest at just under $9 million.
Prospects don’t always sign for the exact slotted salary, though. Depending on the player, a team can sign their pick for “over-slot” or “below-slot.” So, if a team selects a lesser-touted prospect in the first round and signs him below-slot, the team can spend more on a better prospect in a later round.
Here’s the slotted value for each first-round pick in 2022, with the caveat that teams can try to negotiate below-slot value for these players:
Pick
Team
Player
Slot value
1
Orioles
Jackson Holliday
$8,842,200
2
Diamondbacks
Druw Jones
$8,185,100
3
Rangers
Kumar Rocker
$7,587,699
4
Pirates
Termarr Johnson
$7,002,100
5
Nationals
Elijah Green
$6,494,300
6
Marlins
Jacob Berry
$6,034,300
7
Cubs
Cade Horton
$5,708,000
8
Twins
Brooks Lee
$5,439,500
9
Royals
Gavin Cross
$5,200,200
10
Rockies
Gabriel Hughes
$4,980,400
11
Mets
Kevin Parada
$4,778,200
12
Tigers
Jace Jung
$4,587,900
13
Angels
Zach Neto
$4,410,200
14
Mets
Jett Williams
$4,241,600
15
Padres
Dylan Lesko
$4,082,900
16
Guardians
Chase DeLauter
$3,935,500
17
Phillies
Justin Crawford
$3,792,800
18
Reds
Cam Collier
$3,657,900
19
Athletics
Daniel Susac
$3,529,400
20
Braves
Owen Murphy
$3,407,400
21
Mariners
Cole Young
$3,291,200
22
Cardinals
Cooper Hjerpe
$3,180,600
23
Blue Jays
Brandon Barriera
$3,075,300
24
Red Sox
Mikey Romero
$2,974,900
25
Yankees
Spencer Jones
$2,879,300
26
White Sox
Noah Schultz
$2,788,000
27
Brewers
Eric Brown
$2,700,500
28
Astros
Drew Gilbert
$2,620,400
29
Rays
Xavier Isaac
$2,547,600
30
Giants
Reggie Crawford
$2,485,500
How do they determine signing bonuses for MLB draft picks?
As aforementioned, each draft pick in the first 10 rounds has a slotted value. Each team has a specific value it can spend, and that value is determined by adding the slotted value for each of its picks in the first 10 rounds.
Teams cannot go over that total slotted value, but it can go over-slot for specific players. For example, if a team agrees to an under-slot signing bonus for its first-round pick, it can agree to an over-slot signing bonus for one or more of its later picks. As long as the total value after the first 10 rounds isn’t above the total slotted value, the team is in the clear.
Signing bonuses are negotiated between teams and prospects (and their agents). If a player agrees to an under-slot signing bonus with a team before the draft, it can ensure that it will be picked in a certain position.
This year, pitcher Kumar Rocker was widely expected to be a late first-round pick after he wasn’t signed as a first-round pick in 2021. Instead, he was drafted at No. 3 by the Texas Rangers. While the move seemed confusing at first, it was later reported that he agreed to a $5.2 million signing bonus – over $2 million less than the slotted value. This gave the Rangers more money to allocate in later rounds.
Who was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft?
The Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday with the top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. A shortstop out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma, Holliday is the son of former major-league outfielder Matt Holliday. The elder Holliday was a seven-time All-Star and 2011 World Series champion before retiring in 2018.
Jackson Holliday, 18, was committed to play at Oklahoma State but is expected to bypass college and join the Orioles’ organization.
How many picks are there per round in the MLB Draft?
There are 30 picks per round in the MLB draft… usually. There can be more or less than 30 picks in a round depending on a number of variables, including free agent additions or losses, luxury tax penalties, draft pick signings from the previous year and more.
Beyond just a normal draft round, there are also compensatory and competitive balance rounds. These rounds have far fewer picks, as they are awarded based on free agent losses (compensatory) and low-revenue teams (competitive balance).
What is the competitive balance round in the MLB draft?
There are two competitive balance rounds in the MLB draft. Competitive Balance Round A takes place after the first round, while Competitive Balance Round B takes place after the second round.
So, how do teams earn picks in the competitive balance rounds? Well, it’s complicated.
The 10 lowest-revenue teams and teams from the 10 smallest markets are eligible for a competitive balance round pick. All eligible teams are assigned a pick in either Round A or Round B. Unlike normal draft picks, competitive balance picks can be traded.
Here are the competitive balance picks from the 2022 MLB Draft:
Pick (CB Round)
Team
Player
33 (A)
Orioles
Dylan Beavers
34 (A)
Diamondbacks
Landon Sims
35 (A)
Braves (via trade with Royals)
JR Ritchie
36 (A)
Pirates
Thomas Harrington
37 (A)
Guardians
Justin Campbell
38 (A)
Rockies
Jordan Beck
39 (A)
Padres
Robby Snelling
67 (B)
Orioles (via trade with Marlins)
Jud Fabian
68 (B)
Twins
Tanner Schobel
69 (B)
Athletics
Clark Elliott
70 (B)
Rays
Chandler Simpson
71 (B)
Rays (via trade with Tigers)
Ryan Cermak
72 (B)
Brewers
Robert Moore
73 (B)
Reds
Justin Boyd
74 (B)
Mariners
Walter Ford