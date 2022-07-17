2022 MLB Draft: Tracking every pick from the first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It's time to draft.

The 2022 MLB Draft got underway in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Orioles kicked off the three-day, 20-round event by selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday. Holliday was just the first of 616 prospects who will get drafted in 2022.

The first two rounds, as well as the supplemental rounds, will take place on Sunday, followed by Rounds 3-10 on Monday and Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here's a live tracker of all the selections made in the first round and with the first set of supplemental picks:

1. Baltimore Orioles - Jackson Holliday, shortstop, Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)

2. Arizona Diamondbacks - Druw Jones, center fielder, Wesleyan HS (Georgia)

3. Texas Rangers - Kumar Rocker, right-hand pitcher, North Oconee HS (Georgia)

4. Pittsburgh Pirates - Termarr Johnson, shortstop, Mays HS (Georgia)

5. Washington Nationals - Elijah Green, center fielder, IMG Academy (Florida)

6. Miami Marlins - Jacob Berry, third baseman/right fielder, LSU

7. Chicago Cubs - Cade Horton, third baseman/pitcher, University of Oklahoma

8. Minnesota Twins - Brooks Lee, shortstop, Cal Poly University

9. Kansas City Royals - Gavin Cross, center fielder, Virginia Tech

10. Colorado Rockies - Gabriel Hughes, right-hand pitcher, Gonzaga

11. New York Mets - Kevin Parada, catcher, Georgia Tech

12. Detroit Tigers - Jace Jung, second baseman/third baseman, Texas Tech

13. Los Angeles Angels - Zach Neto, shortstop, Campbell University

14. New York Mets - Jett Williams, shortstop, Rockwall-Heath HS (Texas)

15. San Diego Padres - Dylan Lesko, pitcher, Buford HS (Georgia)

16. Cleveland Guardians - Chase DeLauter, outfielder, James Madison University

17. Philadelphia Phillies - Justin Crawford, outfielder, Bishop Gorman HS (Nevada)

18. Cincinnati Reds - Cam Collier, third baseman, Chipola College

19. Oakland Athletics - Daniel Susac, catcher, Arizona

20. Atlanta Braves - Owen Murphy, right-handed pitcher, Riverside-Brookfield HS (Illinois)

21. Seattle Mariners - Cole Young, shortstop, North Allegheny HS (Pennsylvania)

22. St. Louis Cardinals - Cooper Hjerpe, left-handed pitcher, Oregon State

23. Toronto Blue Jays

24. Boston Red Sox

25. New York Yankees

26. Chicago White Sox

27. Milwaukee Brewers

28. Houston Astros

29. Tampa Bay Rays

30. San Francisco Giants

Compensatory picks

31. Colorado Rockies (comp pick for losing Trevor Story)

32. Cincinnati Reds (comp pick for losing Nick Castellanos)

Competitive Balance Round A

33. Baltimore Orioles

34. Arizona Diamondbacks

35. Atlanta Braves (via Kansas City)

36. Pittsburgh Pirates

37. Cleveland Guardians

38. Colorado Rockies

39. San Diego Padres