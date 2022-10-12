MLB

MLB Initiates Sponsorship Deal With CBD Brand Charlotte's Web

The MLB becomes the first of four major U.S. sports leagues to make an agreement with a CBD company.

By Julia Elbaba

MLB initiates sponsorship deal with CBD brand Charlotte’s Web originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CBD has become an official part of Major League Baseball.

Charlotte’s Web, a CBD company, and the league reached an exclusive multiyear deal, MLB announced on Wednesday. The sponsorship marks the first time one of the four major U.S. sports leagues signs a deal with a CBD brand.

Charlotte’s Web manufactures gummies, pills, tinctures and topical sprays, which include CBD – a compound found in marijuana – seen to help users stay calm, maintain focus, support recovery and aid sleep.

“We are excited about the possibilities this partnership offers as CBD becomes a more widely adopted part of the health and wellness regimen of our players and fans,” the league said in a press release.

MLB officially allowed clubs to form partnerships with CBD companies that are NSF Certified for Sport in June, meaning the products go through “rigorous quality testing” to become approved for athletes. Although the Food and Drug Administration has not certified CBD substances, the MLB has put full “trust” in NSF to create the partnership.

Charlotte’s Web launched its MLB Sport - Daily Edge Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Tincture on Wednesday, stating the substance includes “Charlotte's Web premium hemp extract, carrier oil, and flavor. That’s it.” The MLB logo is seen on the bottle. 

MLB said its goal in partnering with CBD, which has reached nearly $4.7 billion in total sales in 2021, is to provide health and wellness benefits to players and fans. 

