Cubs, Cardinals to play in 2023 MLB London Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Field of Dreams next week. London next summer.

For the second straight season, MLB has selected the Cubs to play on a unique platform with the return of the London Series.

The Cubs and Cardinals will play a pair of games at London Stadium, home of West Ham United, June 24-25, 2023.

The news comes a week before the Cubs will square off against the Reds in the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa.

“The MLB London Series between the Cubs and Cardinals has been in the works for years now and we’re thrilled to finally be able to bring one of baseball’s biggest rivalries to fans abroad in 2023,” Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said in a statement.

“We hope that this series not only excites and entertains but brings more international sports fans to the game we all love.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and commissioner Rob Manfred announced earlier this year a long-term partnership to hold MLB events in London.

The inaugural London Series in 2019 pitted the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the first ever MLB games played in Europe.

The Cubs and Cardinals were originally slated as the follow-up London Series in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

MLB announced the London Series is part of a larger “MLB World Tour,” which plans to feature “24 regular season games and up to 16 exhibition games to be played in Asia, Mexico and Latin America, and Europe through the 2026 season.”

The London Series will mark the Cubs’ third time playing on the international stage. They played two games against the Mets in Tokyo to open the 2000 season and a three-game series against the Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2003.