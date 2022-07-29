MLB trade deadline

MLB Trade Rumors: Mets, Cubs Have Talked Willson Contreras, David Robertson

The Mets have already made two trades and seek to land two players from the Windy City with less than a week until the 2022 MLB trade deadline

By Tim Stebbins

A familiar Cubs trade partner appears to be firmly in play for Willson Contreras and David Robertson with less than a week until the deadline.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets and Cubs — who came together last summer for the Javy Báez-Pete Crow-Armstrong trade — have had discussions about Contreras and Robertson.

The two sides have not exchanged concrete proposals, according to Martino, who adds talks "remain preliminary."

Contreras and Robertson have been linked to the Mets, among other teams, in rumors and reports recently as New York looks to fortify its lineup and back-end of the bullpen.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB trade deadline, including buyers, sellers and players to watch.

Contreras is having a career year at the plate and started his third career All-Star Game this month. Robertson, who signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in March, has a 1.83 ERA in 35 appearances.

