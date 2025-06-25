Red Sox midseason superlatives: MVP, biggest disappointment, and more

The Boston Red Sox have eclipsed the halfway point in their 2025 MLB season, and not much has changed since this time last year.

In fact, the Red Sox owned a better record through 82 games last year (43-39) than this season (40-42). After winning four consecutive series in June, Boston dropped two out of three to the San Francisco Giants and was swept by the Los Angeles Angels to finish their West Coast road trip.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It's shaping up to be another disappointing Red Sox season, but there were still some bright spots for the club in the first half of the campaign. We'll spotlight those -- and some of the negatives -- with our Red Sox midseason superlatives below...

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

MVP: Carlos Narvaez

The Red Sox acquired Narvaez in an under-the-radar offseason trade with the New York Yankees. That deal may go down as one of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's best when all is said and done.

Narvaez has overtaken the struggling Connor Wong as Boston's starting catcher and emerged as one of the club's most important contributors. The 26-year-old rookie entered Wednesday tied with Alex Bregman for the highest fWAR (2.4) on the team among position players.

RED SOX #WALKOFF



Carlos Narváez wearing green goes off The Green Monster! pic.twitter.com/6mz2U43jki — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2025

If the season were to end today, Narvaez would likely be the American League Rookie of the Year runner-up behind Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson.

It's scary to think about where this Red Sox team would be without Narvaez behind the plate. He has been a huge upgrade in every facet of the game, and that makes him Boston's MVP through the first 82 games.

LVP: Connor Wong

Wong is in the midst of a nightmare season, especially at the plate. The 29-year-old backstop is slashing .157/.259/.157 with no homers, and he just earned his first RBI of the season on Monday. Besides those who have been sidelined due to injuries, Wong has unquestionably been Boston's least valuable player so far in 2025.

Best pitcher: Garrett Crochet

This one doesn't take much thought. Crochet has lived up to the hype as a true ace since joining Boston via an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Through 17 starts, Crochet owns a 2.06 ERA with a 1.015 WHIP and an MLB-leading 135 strikeouts. He has been the one starter the Red Sox have been able to count on in an otherwise inconsistent rotation.

99 GAS 🔥



Garrett Crochet strikes out Aaron Judge for a THIRD time tonight! pic.twitter.com/B8NYTl9FIQ — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2025

As of Wednesday, Crochet is a frontrunner for the American League Cy Young Award. The left-hander is a shoo-in for his second consecutive All-Star Game appearance.

Best reliever: Aroldis Chapman

Chapman has been lights-out as the Red Sox' closer after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. The 37-year-old veteran has posted a 1.36 ERA and 0.82 WHIP with 48 strikeouts in 36 appearances (33 innings). Most importantly, he has lowered his walk rate from 5.7 to 2.7 walks per nine innings.

103.8 MPH



Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch by a @RedSox pitcher in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and the fastest pitch in the Majors this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/28T641gjnH — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

Chapman has been everything Boston hoped he'd be for its bullpen, and more, Like Crochet, he should be a no-brainer for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Rookie of the Year: Carlos Narvaez

Kristian Campbell was red-hot in April, but he cooled off considerably over the last two months while Narvaez continued giving the Red Sox consistent production in the lineup and behind the plate. Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony may be Boston's "Rookie of the Year" when we revisit the team superlatives in October, but Narvaez has a significant lead thus far.

Most improved: Ceddanne Rafaela

Rafaela showed promise as a rookie with his versatility and sensational glove in center field, but his inconsistent bat raised concerns. So far in Year 2, he has maintained his reputation as a Platinum Glove candidate while making significant strides at the plate.

Rafaela is on pace to improve in every major offensive statistic this season. The 24-year-old has come through time and time again for the Red Sox in clutch situations.

To put Rafaela's impact in perspective, he entered Wednesday tied with former Sox slugger Rafael Devers for the fourth-best fWAR on the team (2.1). He finished the 2024 campaign with a 0.9 fWAR.

Biggest disappointment: Tanner Houck

Several candidates for this one, but none more deserving than Houck. It has been all downhill for the 28-year-old righty since making the 2024 All-Star squad.

Houck posted an 8.04 ERA with 32 strikeouts and 17 walks in nine starts before being placed on the injured list, and he hasn't appeared in a big-league game since. He recorded just five outs in his rehab start Tuesday, allowing four earned runs on three hits, two walks, and a hit batter.

The Red Sox needed Houck to step up as a No. 2 or 3 starter this season. Instead, he has been unplayable.

Biggest surprise: The Rafael Devers trade

On June 15, the Red Sox made the stunning decision to trade longtime slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for lefty Kyle Harrison, righty Jordan Hicks, and two minor leaguers. Devers and the club had been at odds for several months over him being asked to switch positions, but a trade -- especially at this point in the season -- was unexpected.

Frankly, it's still jarring to see Devers in a Giants uniform. That'll take some getting used to.

Zolak and Bertrand react to last night's shocking news that the Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants

Sam Kennedy says that the Red Sox couldn't find alignment with Rafael Devers, and that they reached an inflection point with him.

Best offseason addition: Garrett Crochet

Narvaez was an incredible find, and Bregman was an MVP candidate when healthy, but Crochet has stepped up as the ace the Red Sox desperately needed. He also signed a six-year extension with the club, making him the obvious pick for Boston's best offseason addition.

Worst offseason addition: Walker Buehler

After a standout postseason performance during the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series run, there was hope Buehler could become a No. 2 or 3 starter in Boston. Instead, he's flirting with losing his spot in the rotation.

Buehler has a 6.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with 56 strikeouts and 29 walks in 13 starts. That won't cut it.

It was a pretty strong offseason for Breslow and Co., but the Buehler addition simply hasn't panned out. If his woes continue, it may not be long before the club cuts its losses.

Best moment: The "Big Three" arrives

At last, the Red Sox' prized prospect trio of Kristian Campbell, Marcelo Mayer, and Roman Anthony joined forces on the big-league roster. The trifecta was completed when Anthony -- the No. 1 prospect in the sport -- made his much-anticipated debut on June 9 and received a standing ovation from the Fenway Faithful before his first at-bat.

The Roman Empire has arrived at Fenway! pic.twitter.com/ide9k8gCLN — MLB (@MLB) June 9, 2025

Worst moment: Triston Casas' injury

On May 2, Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee that ended his season. Casas was struggling mightily at the time, but the injury still put Boston in a terrible spot with its glaring lack of depth at the first base position.

Triston Casas was just taken off the field after seemingly injuring his left knee while running out a grounder in the second inning

pic.twitter.com/s0smIz7Sd4 — WEEI (@WEEI) May 2, 2025

Casas' injury led to the Red Sox asking Devers to play first base, much to the veteran slugger's chagrin. Devers' unwillingness to play the position, and his discontent with the front office, ultimately resulted in him being traded to San Francisco.