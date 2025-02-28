Red Sox positional preview: Where Roman Anthony fits into crowded outfield

The Boston Red Sox depth chart is overflowing with talented outfielders as we prepare for the 2025 MLB season.

Their projected starting outfield features an All-Star in left (Jarren Duran), an elite defender in center (Ceddanne Rafaela), and a Gold Glover in right (Wilyer Abreu). Also on the roster are a veteran masher against left-handers (Rob Refsnyder), and the game's No. 1 ranked prospect (Roman Anthony) alongside designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida and utility man Romy Gonzalez.

More Red Sox positional previews:

It's a good problem to have, but manager Alex Cora must decide whether to start the youth movement early with Anthony on the Opening Day roster, or to roll with last year's group until Anthony busts down the door to the majors.

The outfield logjam is among the top Red Sox storylines ahead of the new season. Here's a closer look at the projected group for 2025:

Jarren Duran

2024 stats: .285/.342/.492, 21 HR, 75 RBI, 34 SB (160 games)

Age: 28

Contract status: Signed a one-year, $3.75 million contract in 2025 with an $8 million club option for 2026. Free agent in 2029.

Outlook for 2025: Duran is coming off an MVP-caliber season in which he ranked seventh among all big-leaguers in fWAR (6.7). He finished eighth in American League MVP voting after his first All-Star campaign.

The 2024 All-Star Game MVP led MLB in doubles (48) and triples (14). He was arguably the Red Sox' most consistent hitter all season, and he made tremendous strides defensively while wreaking havoc on the basepaths.

Jarren Duran homers to make it 5 unanswered runs for the AL squad! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/jRiI8d8EfE — MLB (@MLB) July 17, 2024

It'll be tough for Duran to duplicate his exceptional 2024 season. Although he showed signs of superstar potential in 2023, last year marked his first full season with elite production. He undoubtedly has the talent to be among the league's best all-around players, but now it's a matter of displaying that talent consistently.

Wilyer Abreu

2024 stats: .253/.322/.459, 15 HR, 58 RBI (132 games)

Age: 25

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2027.

Outlook for 2025: It's slightly surprising to see Abreu still on Boston's roster as we gear up for the 2025 season. The 2024 Gold Glover was expected to be the odd man out in the Red Sox' crowded outfield as the team looks to make room for No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony.

That isn't a knock on Abreu's talent, as the 25-year-old was among Boston's few bright spots in 2024. Rather, it's an acknowledgement of the value he could possess in a potential deal for a dependable pitcher.

💥💥See ya!



Wilyer Abreu crushes his 6th home run of the year.



Abreu is now 10-for-26 with 6 RBI in his career vs. the Orioles.



pic.twitter.com/2v3TL6UBFp — Beyond the Monster (@BeyondtheMnstr) May 28, 2024

Nonetheless, it appears Abreu will at least begin the campaign in the Red Sox outfield. That is, if his recent setback won't keep him from suiting up on Opening Day. He reported to spring training with a viral gastrointestinal illness that forced him to be shut down from baseball activities.

Assuming Abreu is cleared to return in the next few weeks, he'll be expected to build off a solid rookie season in which he starred defensively in right field and feasted on right-handed pitching en route to a sixth-place Rookie of the Year finish. This year, he'll be asked to take a step forward against left-handers, who limited him to a .180 batting average and .532 OPS in 61 at-bats.

Ceddanne Rafaela

2024 stats: .246/.274/.390, 15 HR, 75 RBI (152 games)

Age: 24

Contract status: Signed an eight-year, $50 million contract in 2024. Free agent in 2033 (Club option for 2032).

Outlook for 2025: One of Boston's most exciting former prospects, Rafaela played an important role in 2024 with his defensive versatility. The Curacao native played 87 games in the outfield, 82 at shortstop, 10 at second base, and four at third.

While Rafaela proved he can be an elite defender, he'll look to be more consistent at the plate in 2025. His lack of plate discipline -- an issue throughout his minor-league career -- unsurprisingly remained a problem in the majors. He had 151 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 152 games.

Rafaela should primarily play the outfield this year, but his versatility will again prove valuable if injuries plague the field once again.

Roman Anthony

2024 stats: .291/.396/.498, 18 HR, 65 RBI (119 games between Double-A and Triple-A)

Age: 20

Contract status: Minor-league contract.

Outlook for 2025: Anthony's much-anticipated rookie season will give even the most pessimistic Red Sox fans a reason to look forward to the 2025 campaign. The left-handed-hitting slugger isn't just the No. 1 prospect in the organization -- he's the No. 1 prospect in baseball.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has raked at every minor-league level and there's no reason to believe that trend won't continue in the bigs. His power and patient approach at the plate are far advanced compared to other players his age. His biggest test in the majors will be finding consistency against breaking pitches. Other than that, there are no glaring weaknesses as he has success against both right-handed and left-handed pitchers.

ROMAN ANTHONY'S FIRST TRIPLE-A HOME RUN WAS DEMOLISHED. pic.twitter.com/L3BzgHnVJ4 — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) August 20, 2024

Defensively, Anthony is considered average to above-average. There will be a learning curve with Fenway's unique dimensions, but that shouldn't be a problem for an athlete of his caliber.

The bigger question is, where does Anthony fit into this crowded outfield depth chart? Barring any surprises, Boston's starting outfield will be Rafaela in center, Abreu in right, and Duran in left. Refsnyder will serve as the fourth outfielder to hit primarily against southpaws, while Yoshida is expected to play the outfield sparingly after exclusively DHing last season.

Our best guess is Anthony begins the season at Triple-A Worcester and earns the call to The Show when the outfield situation sorts itself out later in the year. It couldn't hurt to ease him into the action rather than throw him straight into the fire.

When Anthony does crack the big-league lineup, it'll be difficult to take him back out of it.

Rob Refsnyder

2024 stats: .283/.359/.471, 11 HR, 41 RBI (93 games)

Age: 34

Contract status: Red Sox exercised $2.1 million club option for 2025. Free agent in 2026.

Outlook for 2025: Refsnyder's role remains clear: a veteran presence who mashes left-handed pitching. He posted a .941 OPS in 126 ABs against southpaws last season.

He could serve as the DH to begin the season if Yoshida -- still recovering from his shoulder surgery -- isn't ready. If Yoshida is good to go, Refsnyder will be the club's platoon outfielder.

Masataka Yoshida

2024 stats: .280/.349/.415, 10 HR, 56 RBI (108 games)

Age: 31

Contract status: Signed a five-year, $90 million contract in 2023.

Outlook for 2025: Yoshida got off to a horrid start as Boston's DH in 2024 but found his groove in the second half to finish the year with respectable numbers. Unfortunately for him, he had to undergo offseason labrum surgery that could delay his start to 2025.

While Yoshida brings obvious upside to the lineup with his bat-to-ball skills, he's an imperfect fit as a left-handed bat without much pop. He was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but his injury and the $54 million left on his contract quelled any potential deals.

Yoshida could quickly become the odd-man out if he struggles in his return from injury. Plus, Rafael Devers could move from third base to DH if the club opts to stick newcomer Alex Bregman at the hot corner.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL

2024 stats: .266/.306/.417, 6 HR, 29 RBI (89 games)

Age: 28

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2026.

Outlook for 2025: Gonzalez, a super utility player, spent most of his time (31 games) at second base last season. He also played first, shortstop, third, and all three outfield spots.

Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, Gonzalez proved to be a shrewd addition made by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. He produced an 0.9 bWAR with a better-than-expected bat and an adequate glove wherever he filled in on the diamond. Assuming he makes the 2025 team, he'll again play an important role as a Swiss Army knife.