2025 Red Sox roster projection: Bregman signing shakes up the infield

Boston Red Sox spring training just got a whole lot more interesting.

Veteran third baseman Alex Bregman will join the club down at Fort Myers after signing a three-year deal in free agency. He'll give Boston a significant upgrade both in the lineup and in the infield, but how he will fit on the 2025 roster?

Here's our latest Opening Day roster projection with the team's first full-squad spring training workout scheduled for Feb. 17:

Catcher (2)

Connor Wong Carlos Narvaez

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports Connor Wong is expected to be Boston's starting catcher again in 2025.

Former No. 4 ranked Red Sox prospect Kyle Teel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal. Shortly after that trade, the Sox acquired backstop Carlos Narvaez from the New York Yankees. Narvaez is expected to serve as Connor Wong's backup, though he's considered the better defensive catcher of the two.

First base (1)

Triston Casas

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports A full, healthy season for Triston Casas could make all the difference for the Red Sox in 2025.

After an offseason filled with trade rumors, Triston Casas is all but locked in as Boston's Opening Day first baseman. It isn't a stretch to say the left-handed slugger could be the Red Sox' MVP in 2025 if he stays healthy. He'll look to bounce back after playing in only 63 games last season due to a rib injury.

Second base (1)

Alex Bregman

Thomas Shea-Imagn Images Alex Bregman is expected to begin the 2025 season as the Red Sox' starting second baseman.

Here's where things get interesting.

The Red Sox signed All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract on Wednesday. With slugger Rafael Devers already residing at third, Boston's tentative plan reportedly is to make Bregman their Opening Day second baseman.

Bregman is a Gold Glover who's more than capable of switching to second. However, his presence could block top prospect Kristian Campbell and fellow youngster Vaughn Grissom from carving out an immediate role with the 2025 club. They were expected to battle for the starting second baseman job in spring training.

Eventually, the Red Sox could move Devers to designated hitter and Bregman to his natural position when Campbell is ready for the majors. Perhaps manager Alex Cora will change his mind during spring training, but Bregman is listed as a second baseman for now.

Shortstop (2)

Trevor Story David Hamilton

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Trevor Story has struggled with injuries since the Red Sox signed him in 2022.

Is this finally the year we'll get a healthy Trevor Story?

If so, the Red Sox will be in great shape in the middle infield with Story and Bregman turning double plays. If not, David Hamilton is in line to take over as the backup shortstop. Ceddanne Rafaela, Romy Gonzalez, Vaughn Grissom, and top prospect Marcelo Mayer would also be candidates to fill in, but Boston would prefer to have stability at the position for the first time in nearly a half-decade.

Third base (1)

Rafael Devers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports Rafael Devers' days as the Red Sox' third baseman could be numbered.

The Red Sox have adamantly stated that Rafael Devers will be their third baseman in 2025. They appear to be steadfast on that approach despite signing Bregman, who earned a Gold Glove at third last season and would be a massive defensive upgrade.

Devers could move to DH at some point but for now, he's locked in at the hot corner.

Outfield (4)

Jarren Duran Ceddanne Rafaela Wilyer Abreu Rob Refsnyder

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Jarren Duran is coming off an MVP-caliber 2024 season.

You may be wondering why No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony isn't listed. While we wouldn't be shocked to see him on the Opening Day roster, his path to an immediate role with the big-league club isn't clear.

The Red Sox still have an outfield logjam with Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Rob Refsnyder taking up roster spots. Abreu was a popular subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but he somewhat surprisingly hasn't moved. So barring any further changes in spring training, it looks like Anthony will begin his 2025 campaign at Triple-A Worcester.

Designated hitter (1)

Masataka Yoshida

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports Masataka Yoshida remains the Red Sox' designated hitter and could return to the outfield on occasion in 2025.

Yoshida is back as Boston's DH after posting a .765 OPS in 108 games in the role last season. He isn't what anyone would consider your prototypical DH, but he isn't a liability in the lineup. The bigger issue is his fit with Bregman in the mix, because Bregman at third and Devers at DH is undoubtedly the best way to construct the roster.

Utility (1)

Romy Gonzalez

Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images Romy Gonzalez impressed in his utility role after being claimed off waivers from the White Sox.

Gonzalez's versatility was valuable in 2024. The 28-year-old spent time at second base, shortstop, both corner infield spots, and all three outfield spots. The Red Sox have no shortage of depth this time around, but Gonzalez should still have a role with the club in 2025.

Starting pitchers (6)

Garrett Crochet, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Lucas Giolito, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Garrett Crochet gives the Red Sox legitimate ace upside atop their rotation.

The Red Sox' revamped rotation will be the difference between a playoff berth and another letdown campaign. Garrett Crochet is a legitimate Cy Young contender and fellow newcomer Walker Buehler raises the ceiling immensely if he can return to his prime Dodgers form. Lucas Giolito is an underrated "addition" after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John recovery.

Tanner Houck emerged as a true top-of-the-rotation arm in 2024. Brayan Bello still has untapped potential, and he showed it toward the end of last season. Kutter Crawford is the odd-man out in the five-man rotation, but it could turn into a six-man rotation at least to start the campaign when they play 19 games in 20 days.

Rotation depth options include Crawford, Cooper Criswell, Michael Fulmer, Richard Fitts, and Josh Winckowski.

Relief pitchers (7)

Liam Hendriks, RHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Justin Slaten, RHP Justin Wilson, LHP Josh Winckowski, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Cooper Criswell, RHP

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks, and Justin Slaten will battle for the closer role in spring training.

Liam Hendriks and offseason addition Aroldis Chapman will replace free-agent departures Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin. They are expected to compete with breakout reliever Justin Slaten in spring training for the closer role.

Criswell should reprise his role as a spot-starter/long-relief arm. Garrett Whitlock will stick to the bullpen this time around after suffering a season-ending injury as a starter last year. The addition of Justin Wilson will make it tough for fellow southpaw Brennan Bernardino to crack the Opening Day roster.