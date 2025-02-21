Spring Storylines: Way-too-early Red Sox trade deadline predictions

The Boston Red Sox are due for a big trade-deadline splash. They've been tentative in recent years, but their offseason approach suggests they're finally ready to go all-in.

They bolstered their pitching staff with the additions of Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman. Just before spring training, they signed All-Star Alex Bregman to balance their left-handed-heavy lineup and improve their infield defense.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

These moves could turn Boston into a legitimate contender in 2025. If the club is still in the playoff hunt come July, it should look to swing a blockbuster deal or two to boost their odds of playing through October.

More "Spring Storylines"

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

It's only February, but it's still fun to ponder the potential moves the Red Sox could make. Our three-person panel used their imagination to predict how Craig Breslow could tweak the roster this summer:

Justin Leger: Red Sox trade for Ryan Helsley

Spoiler alert: In our "biggest Red Sox strength and weakness" edition of our Spring Storylines series, all three members of the panel agreed the bullpen will be Boston's biggest setback. Breslow will have the perfect opportunity to fix that problem before the deadline.

Two-time All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley has been the subject of trade rumors all offseason as he enters the final year of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. It looks like he'll remain on their roster for now, but the hard-throwing righty a prime candidate to be moved next summer with St. Louis rebuilding and unlikely to contend.

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Helsley, 30, racked up an MLB-leading 49 saves last season while posting a 2.04 ERA in 65 appearances. Unless Aroldis Chapman, Liam Hendriks, or Justin Slaten thrives in the closer role, Helsley would stabilize the back end of the 'pen and turn Boston's weakness into a strength. He shouldn't cost an arm and a leg either since he'll be a rental.

Nick Goss: Red Sox acquire a veteran star

The Red Sox have the best farm system in baseball, so if there's a star player available who has term left on his contract beyond this season, it might make sense to part with a top prospect to acquire that kind of difference-maker. Separately, if the Blue Jays are out of the playoff race in July, would they trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the slugger set to hit free agency next winter?

The Early Edition crew discuss Bob Nightengale’s report that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is eager to join the Red Sox, exploring whether the team could realistically keep both him and Rafael Devers long-term.

Darren Hartwell: Boston trades Wilyer Abreu for bullpen help

Abreu certainly has upside after receiving Rookie of the Year votes last season, but his ceiling is nowhere near as high as top prospect Roman Anthony's. With the bullpen still in need of arms for the stretch run, Craig Breslow makes a tough call to deal Abreu for a high-end lefty reliever.