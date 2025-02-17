Bregman aiming to get Red Sox back to playoffs, sees ‘something special'

All Alex Bregman knows as an MLB player is playing meaningful games in October, and he's motivated to continue that success as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox signed the free agent third baseman to a three-year, $120 million contract last week. The deal includes opt outs after the first and second seasons.

Bregman was formally introduced during a press conference Sunday at the team's Spring Training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. He's excited to get started on this new chapter in his career.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in the playoffs the first eight years of my career, and I plan on continuing to do that here," Bregman told reporters. "I'm a winning player and this is a winning organization."

"Those players are winning players. We have winning coaches here. I plan on winning here. After talking with some of the guys over the last two days, I can see that there's something special here."

Bregman made his major league debut with the Houston Astros in 2016 and spent the last eight full seasons with the American League West franchise. During that span, he reached the American League Championship Series seven times and the World Series three times, including championships in 2017 and 2022.

Bregman's postseason experience is a valuable addition to a Red Sox team that hasn't made the playoffs since 2021 -- when Boston lost to Bregman's Astros in the ALCS.

After adding Bregman in free agency and young starting pitcher Garrett Crochet via trade, among other offseason moves, the Red Sox now have a realistic chance of ending their playoff drought in 2025.

It's still unknown where Bregman will play for the Red Sox. He's versatile enough to play multiple infield positions. What we do know is the Red Sox are getting a dependable right-handed hitter, which was something they absolutely had to acquire before Opening Day.