How Bregman, Crochet fared in their Red Sox spring debuts

Boston's prized offseason additions excited Sox fans at JetBlue Park on Sunday.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

If Sunday's spring training game at JetBlue Park was any indication, Boston Red Sox fans are in for an exciting season.

Prized offseason additions Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet made their Red Sox spring debuts against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bregman played third base while Crochet started on the mound.

Bregman, who signed a three-year contract worth $120 million, had himself a day at the dish. The two-time World Series champion went 3-for-3 with a double and a no-doubt two-run home run over the Green Monster.

Crochet, acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, allowed three hits in his scoreless 1.2 innings of work, but he showed off his swing-and-miss stuff by striking out the side in the first inning and finishing with four K's.

Bregman and Crochet's strong performances serve as a reminder that this Red Sox season could be different. The roster finally has star power to pair with its young talent, and that could be enough to propel them into the postseason for the first time since 2021.

The Red Sox will welcome the New York Yankees to JetBlue Park for their next exhibition Monday with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

