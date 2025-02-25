Red Sox positional preview: Bregman, Campbell bolster the middle infield

Infield defense was among the Boston Red Sox' most glaring issues throughout the 2024 season. That should change in 2025.

The addition of Gold Glover Alex Bregman gives Boston a massive boost regardless of whether he's at third base or second. At third, his defense is night and day compared to Rafael Devers, who has led all players at his position in errors for each of the last seven seasons. At second, he'd stabilize a position that was a revolving door for the Red Sox last year.

Much of the Red Sox infield's success will again hinge on the health of veteran shortstop Trevor Story. The two-time All-Star hasn't played in more than 100 games in a season since signing with Boston in 2022. His above-average glove and right-handed bat will be much needed in 2025.

This season, we should also see youngsters Kristian Campbell and Vaughn Grissom compete for a consistent role on the roster. Both were expected to compete for the starting second baseman job in spring training before Bregman signed his three-year contract.

So, how does the full Red Sox middle-infield picture look for 2025? Here's the scoop on each player expected to spend time at second base or shortstop with Boston this season.

Kristian Campbell, 2B/OF

2024 stats: .330/.439/.558, 20 HR, 77 RBI (115 games between High-A, Double-A, and Triple-A)

Age: 22

Contract status: Minor-league contract.

Outlook for 2025: Campbell went from being virtually unknown to the hottest prospect in baseball during the 2024 campaign. Selected in the 2023 draft with the compensatory pick the Red Sox received when Xander Bogaerts signed with the San Diego Padres, he surged from High-A Greenville to Triple-A Worcester and earned the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year award.

Campbell raked at every minor-league level, leading many to believe he'll quickly adjust to big-league pitching in 2025. He was expected to battle fellow youngster Vaughn Grissom in spring training for Boston's starting second baseman job until the Bregman signing complicated his fit on the roster.

Despite the unclear path to becoming the everyday second baseman, Campbell should still make an impact with the big-league club this season. He can move to left field if the Red Sox believe they're best suited with his right-handed pop in the lineup.

Alex Bregman, 3B/2B

2024 stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI (145 games with Houston Astros)

Age: 31

Contract status: Signed three-year, $120 million contract in 2025. Free agent in 2028 (opt-outs after each season).

Outlook for 2025: The Red Sox put an exclamation point on their offseason by signing All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year deal. The move balances Boston's left-handed-heavy lineup while improving its infield defense.

As of today, the expectation is Bregman will begin the 2025 season at second base while Rafael Devers -- refusing to switch to designated hitter -- sticks at third. The two-time World Series champion has only nine games at second in his nine-year MLB career (two starts), but he still projects as a massive defensive upgrade regardless of whether he plays up the middle or at the hot corner.

As for his positional preference, Bregman sang a different tune than Devers when asked whether he was comfortable moving to second.

"I'm super excited to just be [Devers'] teammate," Bregman told reporters at Fort Myers. "He's a great player. I think everybody in this clubhouse is worried about winning, and whatever it takes to help the team win -- that's all I'm focused on. I'll play wherever [manager Alex Cora] tells me to play."

In addition to his big bat and Gold Glove, Bregman will bring much-needed leadership to the Red Sox clubhouse.

Trevor Story, SS

2024 stats: .255/.340/.394, 2 HR, 10 RBI (26 games)

Age: 32

Contract status: Signed a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022. Free agent in 2029 (Opt-out after 2025 season).

Outlook for 2025: Story hasn't played more than 94 games in a season since signing with the Red Sox in 2022 due to injuries. Last year, he played in only eight games before suffering a dislocated shoulder that was believed to be season-ending. He made a surprising return in September, appearing in 18 additional games.

A healthy Story would significantly improve the middle-infield defense. The two-time All-Star is among the best defensive shortstops in the game, though it's fair to wonder whether he's better as a second baseman at this stage of his injury-plagued career.

Nonetheless, the Red Sox need Story to stay on the field in 2025. If he does, and he can regain his Colorado Rockies form at the plate, Boston's odds of reaching the postseason will skyrocket. If the injury big bites him again, the middle infield will again be in flux, and the next few guys on this list will have to step up.

Vaughn Grissom, 2B/SS

2024 stats: .190/.246/.219, 0 HR, 6 RBI (31 games)

Age: 24

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2027.

Outlook for 2025: It's a big-time "prove it" year for Grissom, whom the Red Sox acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the trade that shipped 2024 National League Cy Young award winner Chris Sale out of town.

Grissom, a former top prospect in Atlanta, suffered a hamstring injury early in the 2024 season and dealt with an illness that caused him to lose 14 pounds. When he returned to the field, he spent the bulk of his season regaining his rhythm at Triple-A Worcester.

There is still reason to believe Grissom could be a legitimate contributor at the big-league level. He was the youngest player to appear in a game for Boston in 2024 and is only two years older than Campbell and fellow top prospect Marcelo Mayer.

That said, with Bregman and Campbell in his way, it'll be tough for Grissom to carve out a consistent role with the Red Sox in 2025 barring injuries.

David Hamilton, 2B/SS

2024 stats: .248/.303/.395, 8 HR, 28 RBI, 33 SB (98 games)

Age: 27

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2027.

Outlook for 2025: Hamilton experienced serious growing pains with Boston last season, particularly defensively at second base. When he settled in, especially as Story's shortstop replacement, he turned out to be an underrated contributor.

Hamilton's elite speed puts immense pressure on opposing teams. When he and fellow speedster Jarren Duran are wreaking havoc on the basepaths, games can get out of hand in a hurry.

In 2025, Hamilton will primarily serve as a speedy bench option until he's called upon to serve as an injury replacement. He will also be asked to play some outfield, according to manager Alex Cora.

Ceddanne Rafaela, 2B/SS/OF

2024 stats: .246/.274/.390, 15 HR, 75 RBI (152 games)

Age: 24

Contract status: Signed an eight-year, $50 million contract in 2024. Free agent in 2033 (Club option for 2032).

Outlook for 2025: One of Boston's most exciting former prospects, Rafaela played an important role in 2024 with his defensive versatility. The Curacao native played 87 games in the outfield, 82 at shortstop, 10 at second base, and four at third.

While Rafaela proved he can be an elite defender, he'll look to be more consistent at the plate in 2025. His lack of plate discipline -- an issue throughout his minor-league career -- unsurprisingly remained a problem in the majors. He had 151 strikeouts and only 15 walks in 152 games.

Rafaela should primarily play the outfield this year, but his versatility will again prove valuable if injuries plague the field once again.

Romy Gonzalez, UTIL

2024 stats: .266/.306/.417, 6 HR, 29 RBI (89 games)

Age: 28

Contract status: Arbitration-eligible in 2026.

Outlook for 2025: Gonzalez, a super utility player, spent most of his time (31 games) at second base last season. He also played first, shortstop, third, and all three outfield spots.

Claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox, Gonzalez proved to be a shrewd addition made by chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. He produced an 0.9 bWAR with a better-than-expected bat and an adequate glove wherever he filled in on the diamond. Assuming he makes the 2025 team, he'll again play an important role as a Swiss Army knife.