Alex Bregman to join ‘torpedo' bat craze in Baltimore

The "torpedo" bat has taken Major League Baseball by storm, and the Boston Red Sox are the latest team to get in on the craze.

Alex Bregman will step up to the plate with a torpedo bat Wednesday night when the Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles, Boston manager Alex Cora confirmed in an interview with WEEI. Bregman teased his use of a torpedo bat with a post to his Instagram story on Tuesday:

Alex Bregman introducing the AB2 to the world on Instagram.



It’s a Torpedo Bat pic.twitter.com/f34FOgbfx1 — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 1, 2025

Torpedo bats are customized bats that tailor the barrel for each hitter. The wood is moved closer to a hitter's sweet spot, typically six to seven inches below the tip of the bat.

The New York Yankees drew attention to the torpedo bat by belting an MLB-record 15 home runs in their opening three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, including a franchise-record nine homers on Saturday. Aaron Leanhardt, a former Yankees front-office staffer who now works for the Miami Marlins, invented the torpedo barrel.

Perhaps Bregman's torpedo bat can help spark a Red Sox lineup that has been ice-cold to begin the season. Over the first five games, Boston has a .201 batting average with only three home runs -- two courtesy of Wilyer Abreu. Bregman is 5-for-22 (.227) with a .488 OPS.

The Red Sox are 1-4 with four consecutive losses since their Opening Day victory over the Texas Rangers. They'll look to snap the skid vs. the O's with first pitch for Wednesday's game set for 6:35 p.m. ET.