Red Sox boast MLB's No. 1 farm system, per Baseball America

The Boston Red Sox are betting big on their bevy of talented prospects, and for good reason.

They enter the 2025 season with MLB's No. 1 ranked farm system, according to Baseball America. It's the first time Boston has earned the top spot since the publication began its annual farm system rankings in 1984.

“The Red Sox have returned to the top of the farm system rankings, even after dealing four prospects to the White Sox to bring Garrett Crochet to Boston,” Baseball America wrote. “No other organization can match the trio of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer, and Boston’s pitching depth has improved as well.”

Boston climbed from No. 13 in last year's rankings despite trading four prospects -- including Kyle Teel (No. 52 in BA rankings) and Braden Montgomery (No. 66) -- to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for left-hander Garrett Crochet. The organization's pipeline has come a long way since 2020, when it ranked 22nd.

The Red Sox have four prospects inside Baseball America's Top 100: Roman Anthony (No. 2), Kristian Campbell (No. 4), Marcelo Mayer (No. 15), and Franklin Arias (No. 76). Anthony was the No. 1 ranked prospect until Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency.

Anthony, Campbell, and Mayer each are expected to make an impact with the big-league club during the 2025 season. Barring any offseason moves to address the position, Campbell is expected to compete with Vaughn Grissom for the team's starting second baseman job in spring training.

The Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, and Seattle Mariners round out BA's top five.