Spring Storylines: Who will be Red Sox' breakout star in 2025?

The Boston Red Sox will enter the 2025 MLB season with one of their most exciting rosters in recent memory.

There is legitimate star power atop the lineup with Alex Bregman joining Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, and Trevor Story. Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler will boost a starting rotation that desperately needed upgrades.

Boston also has a handful of exciting prospects ready to make an impact with the big-league club. Throughout the 40-man roster, there are players capable of helping the Red Sox return to form as a perennial contender.

In the latest installment of our "Spring Storylines" series, our three-person panel predicted which player will step up as the Red Sox' breakout star in 2025:

Justin Leger: Roman Anthony, OF

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Roman Anthony is widely considered the top prospect in MLB.

This one is a toss-up between top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell. Since Alex Bregman is expected to take the starting second baseman job, we'll roll with the No. 1 prospect in the sport.

With the current logjam in Boston's outfield, Anthony is likely to start the season at Triple-A Worcester. Assuming he picks up where he left off last year, it won't be long before the Red Sox find a spot for the left-handed-hitting slugger on the big-league club. Expect the 20-year-old to become a frontrunner for the American League Rookie of the Year award once he has time to adjust to the majors.

Nick Goss: Garrett Crochet, LHP

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Garrett Crochet will be unleashed in 2025 after being put on an innings limit in the second half of last season with the White Sox.

This would be the best-case scenario for the Red Sox, given how much they gave up to acquire Crochet and the pressure he will face to be the ace of the staff. But there's no doubt Crochet has tremendous stuff, and if he can pitch over 170 innings, he could turn into a bona fide star next season.

Darren Hartwell: Marcelo Mayer, SS

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Marcelo Mayer, the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft, could be the next man up if Trevor Story goes down with another injury.

Kristian Campbell was my original pick, but if Bregman is Boston's Opening Day second baseman, that makes his path to immediate playing time a bit murkier. Roman Anthony also faces still competition for playing time in a crowded Red Sox outfield.

Mayer, however, could be the next man up at shortstop should Trevor Story miss time due to injury. (Considering he's played in 137 games combined over the past two seasons, that wouldn't be surprising.) I'll predict that an early-season Story injury opens the door for Mayer, and he bursts through to enter into the Rookie of the Year conversation.