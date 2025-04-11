Boston Red Sox

Former Red Sox prospect to make MLB debut against Boston

Chase Meidroth was sent to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet trade.

By Justin Leger

Chase Meidroth is set to make his Major League debut against the club that drafted him.

The former Boston Red Sox prospect is in the Chicago White Sox lineup for Friday's series opener at Rate Field. A fourth-round pick in 2022, he was shipped to Chicago with fellow prospects Kyle Teel, Braden Montgomery, and Wikelman Gonzalez in the blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade.

Meidroth was the No. 8 ranked prospect in Boston's system (per SoxProspects.com). The 23-year-old infielder slashed .293/.437/.401 with 105 walks and only 71 strikeouts over 122 games at Triple-A Worcester last season. Through nine games with the White Sox' Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights, he is hitting .267/.450/.600 with nine walks and five strikeouts.

Meidroth will bat seventh and play second base in Friday's game. He'll look to earn his first big-league hit with left-hander Sean Newcomb on the mound for Boston.

First pitch at Rate Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

