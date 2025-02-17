Not done yet? Red Sox reportedly show interest in Dylan Cease trade

The Boston Red Sox seemingly played their trump card last week by signing All-Star infielder Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal.

But does Craig Breslow have an ace up his sleeve?

The Red Sox have been "in touch" with the San Diego Padres regarding a potential trade for right-hander Dylan Cease, MassLive's Sean McAdam reported Sunday. McAdam's source characterized Boston's interest in Cease as "closer to 'due diligence' level than it is to aggressive pursuit," but McAdam noted the Red Sox "at least want to monitor the market" for Cease.

While a deal doesn't seem imminent based on McAdam's reporting, Boston's interest in Cease certainly is notable. The 29-year-old has been one of the most durable pitchers in Major League Baseball of late, making at least 32 starts in four consecutive seasons with a combined 3.52 ERA over that span.

Cease posted a career-best 2.20 ERA with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 and continued his success in San Diego in 2024 after a preseason trade to the Padres, compiling a 3.47 ERA over 33 starts with 224 strikeouts in 189.1 innings.

The Red Sox already have a six-man rotation after adding Garrett Crochet via trade and Walker Buehler via free agency, and they'd likely need to trade at least one starter (in addition to a prospect or two) to acquire Cease. He'll also be a free agent after playing the 2025 season on a one-year, $13.75 million contract, so he'd be a rental unless Boston is able to sign him to an extension after trading him.

A Cease trade doesn't seem like a top priority for the Red Sox given their current logjam in the rotation. Pitching has been Boston's weak link for several seasons, however, and adding Cease would give Breslow and Co. another proven front-line starter to further bolster a crucial position.

Even if a Cease trade doesn't come to fruition, the fact that the Red Sox are still exploring ways to improve the team after signing Breslow is another sign that they're much more committed to this 2025 roster than in years past.