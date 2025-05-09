Five external options for Red Sox to replace Casas at first base

The Boston Red Sox must act swiftly to find a new first baseman with Triston Casas out for the season. Since Rafael Devers is unwilling to switch positions again, it looks like the club will have to search outside the organization for a Casas replacement.

Unfortunately for Boston, the first baseman market is sparse at this point in the campaign. There's next to nothing on the free-agent market, and it will be difficult to acquire anything better than a replacement-level player in a trade.

That said, Devers told chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to "hit the market" for a first baseman, so that's likely what he'll do in the coming days to address the position. Here are five players who could pique his interest:

Anthony Rizzo, free agent

Aging veterans Rizzo and Jose Abreu are the only first basemen available on the free-agent market. We didn't include the 38-year-old Abreu on this list since he looked completely washed up last season with the Houston Astros (.124 batting average in 35 games), but Rizzo may still have something to offer.

The 35-year-old missed time due to injuries in his last two seasons with the New York Yankees. When he was healthy last season (92 games), he tallied eight home runs with a .637 OPS.

Those numbers won't excite anyone, but at the very least, Rizzo is a positive clubhouse presence who still provides value with his defense. If he's in playing shape, it couldn't hurt to give the 2016 World Series champion a call.

Jon Singleton, New York Mets

Singleton has spent this season with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate since the big-league club is set at first base with Pete Alonso. He'd provide some left-handed pop to pair with the Red Sox' current right-handed option, Romy Gonzalez.

In 28 games with the Syracuse Mets, Singleton has racked up seven homers with a .880 OPS. The 33-year-old belted 13 homers in 119 games last season with the Houston Astros.

While acquiring a Triple-A player wouldn't inspire much optimism, Singleton offers some upside at the plate, and beggars can't be choosers.

Jon Singleton! We have LIFTOFF 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cSabUYvGC6 — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) April 26, 2025

Nathaniel Lowe, Washington Nationals

Statistically the best offensive first baseman on this list, Lowe is playing for a Nationals club that likely won't sniff a postseason spot. He'd cost a talented prospect or two, but it may be worth paying up for the 29-year-old if Washington is open to dealing him.

With the Texas Rangers, Lowe won a Silver Slugger award in 2022 and a Gold Glove in 2023. He tallied 16 homers last season for Texas and has six through 38 games this year with the Nats.

A first-inning blast for Nathaniel Lowe 💥 pic.twitter.com/JCDm9ytq0d — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2025

Dominic Smith, New York Yankees

The Red Sox signed Smith to replace an injured Casas in 2024. Could they bring him back to do the same this season?

Currently with the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, Smith could at least give Boston stability at first base and league-average offense. He became a fan favorite while posting a .706 OPS in 84 games with the club.

Justin Turner, Chicago Cubs

Like Smith, Turner became a fan favorite during his brief Red Sox stint. In 2023, the 40-year-old veteran belted 23 homers with 96 RBI and a .800 OPS in 146 games.

After an up-and-down 2024 campaign with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, Turner joined the Chicago Cubs on a one-year contract. He has struggled mightily through 22 games this season, slashing .170/.270/.170 over 53 at-bats.

Perhaps Turner has reached the end of the road, but it's worth checking in on the two-time All-Star and seeing whether he has anything left in the tank. He brought a leadership presence to the Red Sox clubhouse in 2023, and there's little doubt he'd be welcomed back with open arms this season, even if he isn't the slugger he once was.