How ex-Red Sox have fared with new teams so far in 2025

The Boston Red Sox are 10-10 to begin the 2025 season, a fitting record after going 81-81 in 2024.

After 20 games, it's a good time to check in on how some of the key contributors from that 2024 Red Sox season are faring with their new clubs. Several members of the team, including right-hander Nick Pivetta and slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill, left last winter in free agency.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's a look at their production so far in 2025:

Nick Pivetta, RHP, San Diego Padres

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Pivetta signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Padres in free agency. The 32-year-old has played a big role in the club's 15-4 start, posting a 1.57 ERA with an 0.826 WHIP, 24 strikeouts, and only five walks in his first four outings.

Nick Pivetta shoved in his @Padres debut!



Tom Verducci takes a look at a subtle adjustment Pivetta has made, positioning his right foot along the first base side of the rubber.#MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/KIOLRfuIER — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 31, 2025

The switch from hitter-friendly Fenway Park to Petco Park has greatly benefited Pivetta so far. In his three home starts, he has allowed only one run across 20 innings. During his lone road start, he lasted just three innings against the Chicago Cubs with three earned runs on six hits.

Pivetta amassed a 4.29 ERA in his five seasons with Boston. Perhaps he'll eventually regress to the mean, but the change of scenery seems to have helped to this point.

Tyler O'Neill, OF, Baltimore Orioles

O'Neill inked a three-year, $49.5 million deal with the O's as a free agent. He started his season with a bang, extending his Opening Day home run streak to a record six games.

TYLER O'NEILL HAS HOMERED ON #OPENINGDAY IN SIX STRAIGHT SEASONS! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0hE5YV87E7 — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

The 29-year-old slugger has picked up where he left off after an impressive year in Boston. Although he only has two homers in 14 games, he has still been productive at the plate with an .829 OPS.

Kenley Jansen, RHP, Los Angeles Angels

Jansen, 37, signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Angels in the offseason. The four-time All-Star closer has stabilized the back end of L.A.'s bullpen with a stellar start to the year.

In six appearances, Jansen has notched four saves, including the 450th of his career. He has yet to allow a run.

Chris Martin, RHP, Texas Rangers

Martin joined the Rangers on a one-year, $5.5 million deal in free agency. The 38-year-old veteran remains one of the game's top relievers after two outstanding seasons in Boston.

In nine appearances for Texas, Martin has amassed a 2.16 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 12 strikeouts and only two walks.

Danny Jansen, C, Tampa Bay Rays

The Red Sox acquired Jansen from the Toronto Blue Jays at last year's trade deadline, but they didn't get much production out of the veteran catcher. The Tampa Bay Rays haven't either since signing him to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.

Jansen is slashing .122/.250/.220 through 13 games. He has provided some value behind the plate, but Tampa will hope to get more out of him offensively as the season progresses.

Lucas Sims, RHP, Washington Nationals

Another one of Boston's deadline additions, Sims struggled out of the Red Sox 'pen and hasn't been able to get back on track in Washington. The 30-year-old righty has a 12.79 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

Luis Garcia, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

The Red Sox paired Garcia with Sims at last year's deadline in hopes they could revive their ailing bullpen. They didn't.

They also haven't helped either of their new teams so far in 2025. Garcia has a 6.52 ERA across nine appearances with the defending champion Dodgers.