Why Red Sox haven't made big offseason splash to improve lineup

With spring training just over one week away, the Boston Red Sox still haven't made a move to balance their left-handed-heavy lineup.

A right-handed bat was among chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Co.'s biggest needs entering the offseason. Despite losing right-handed slugger Tyler O'Neill in free agency to the Baltimore Orioles, Boston has yet to fill that glaring void.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

So, what's the hold-up? According to Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe, Breslow is content to leave it up to the club's top prospects to pick up the offensive slack.

"Agents representing prominent free-agent hitters have been hearing the same thing from Craig Breslow this offseason: He believes their prospects are going to be stars," Abraham writes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"The Sox are banking on Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer to have a major impact this season and aren’t willing to go beyond short-term, team-friendly deals for free agent hitters."

Campbell, a breakout prospect who could begin the 2025 season as the Red Sox' starting second baseman, is the only right-handed hitter in the trio. Anthony is MLB's No. 1 ranked prospect, and Mayer remains highly touted, but relying on rookies to carry the lineup seems shortsighted regardless of their promising talent.

The Red Sox could quickly act to improve the lineup by signing one of the top free-agent hitters available. Third baseman Alex Bregman and first baseman Pete Alonso are among the elite right-handed hitters still on the market.

Apparently, Boston's brass is split on how to proceed.

"Agents have come away believing (manager) Alex Cora and (president) Sam Kennedy want to add a middle-of-the-order hitter. But Breslow, (owner) John Henry, and (chairman) Tom Werner have been cautious," Abraham adds.

Although the Red Sox have made multiple moves to bolster their pitching staff, their reluctance to spend on free agents remains a major disappointment. As of Monday, they rank 13th in MLB with a total of $52.3 million spent on free agents. The Athletics, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams that have spent more money to improve their rosters for 2025.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers, Fla. for spring training on Feb. 12.