MLB free agent rankings: Top 10 outfielders

The Boston Red Sox enter the offseason with a surplus of outfielders. They will have to sort out a logjam that consists of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and top prospect Roman Anthony.

That still shouldn't dissuade them from signing one of the top outfielders on the free-agent market. The group, headlined by superstar Juan Soto, includes several big bats that would bolster Boston's lineup. Plus, with Masataka Yoshida undergoing shoulder surgery, the Red Sox could pursue a slugging outfielder to take over the designated hitter role.

Here are the top 10 free-agent outfielders for the 2024-25 offseason:

1. Juan Soto

Age: 26

2024 stats: .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 119 SO, 129 BB (157 games)

Getty Images Juan Soto played for the New York Yankees in 2024 and is the top free agent this winter.

Soto is the unquestioned No. 1 player on the market this winter. He just turned 26 last week and already has four All-Star nods, four Silver Sluggers, two top-five MVP finishes, a batting title, and a World Series championship under his belt. He's arguably the best hitter in the game and only now entering his prime. We can expect him to earn a deal worth up to $650 million, and he'll likely be worth every penny.

2. Teoscar Hernandez

Age: 32

2024 stats: .272/.339/.501, 33 HR, 99 RBI, 188 SO, 53 BB (154 games)

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images Teoscar Hernandez played for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024

Hernandez signed a one-year "prove it" deal with the Dodgers last offseason, and "prove it" he did.

He bounced back after a rough season in Seattle with a career-high 33 homers. His success continued in the postseason, where he belted three homers and drove in 12 runs en route to a World Series title.

Hernandez feasts on left-handed pitching, making him an appealing option for a Red Sox club that struggled mightily against southpaws throughout 2024.

3. Marcell Ozuna

Age: 34

2024 stats: .302/.378/.546, 39 HR, 104 RBI, 170 SO, 74 BB (162 games)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Marcell Ozuna played for the Atlanta Braves in 2024

Note: Ozuna has a $16 million club option with the Atlanta Braves for 2025.

Ozuna was one of four MLB players to appear in all 162 regular-season games. The veteran slugger was a huge bright spot for a Braves team that was decimated by injuries, and like Hernandez, he rakes against left-handers.

4. Anthony Santander

Age: 30

2024 stats: .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 129 SO, 58 BB (155 games)

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Anthony Santander played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024

Santander is a switch-hitter with fairly even splits against lefties and righties. He had a power surge this year with career-highs in homers, RBI, and OPS.

5. Cody Bellinger

Age: 29

2024 stats: .266/.325/.426, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 89 SO, 45 BB (130 games)

Griffin Quinn/Getty Images Cody Bellinger played for the Chicago Cubs in 2024.

Note: Bellinger has a $27.5 million player option with the Chicago Cubs for 2025.

Bellinger re-signed with the Cubs last offseason and could remain in Chicago if he opts in, but he's reportedly expected to test the free-agent market again.

Although Bellinger's 2024 wasn't as great as his 2023 campaign, he'd still be the top left-handed bat on the market not named Juan Soto. The 2019 NL MVP's departure would mark a significant loss for the Cubs.

6. Tyler O'Neill

Age: 29

2024 stats: .241/.336/.511, 31 HR, 61 RBI, 159 SO, 53 BB (113 games)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Tyler O'Neill played for the Boston Red Sox in 2024 after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

O'Neill gave the Red Sox the right-handed pop they desperately needed in 2024 when he was in the lineup. The problem is he missed a third of the season due to injuries. He has missed significant time almost every year of his career.

It wouldn't hurt to bring O'Neill back, but Boston should consider more durable sluggers to fill the right-handed void in the lineup.

7. Jurickson Profar

Age: 29

2024 stats: .280/.380/.459, 24 HR, 85 RBI, 101 SO, 76 BB (158 games)

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images Jurickson Profar played for the San Diego Padres in 2024.

Profar is coming off a career year with the Padres. The former top MLB prospect earned his first All-Star nod while setting career highs in virtually every offensive statistic. He signed a modest $1 million contract with San Diego last offseason, but he set himself up for a lucrative deal this time around.

8. Max Kepler

Age: 32

2024 stats: .253/.302/.380, 8 HR, 42 RBI, 80 SO, 22 BB (105 games)

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports Max Kepler has spent all 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

Kepler's offensive numbers took a nosedive following his exceptional 2023 season. Still, he boasts a solid track record at the plate and has provided solid defense at right field throughout his 10-year career. That should be enough to get him a strong offer this offseason.

9. Harrison Bader

Age: 30

2024 stats: .236/.284/.373, 12 HR, 51 RBI, 95 SO, 21 BB (143 games)

Rich Schultz/Getty Images Harrison Bader played for the New York Mets in 2024.

Bader's numbers don't jump off the page, but he has his moments at the plate and is a superb defender in center field. His glove alone makes him an intriguing option for teams looking for outfield depth this winter.

10. Joc Pederson

Age: 33

2024 stats: .275/.393/.515, 23 HR, 64 RBI, 105 SO, 55 BB (132 games)

Joc Pederson played for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2024.

Pederson is best used as a DH at this point in his career, and he thrived in that position with the D'backs last season. The two-time World Series champ posted a career-high .908 OPS. Twenty-two of his 23 homers came off right-handers.

Honorable mentions: Alex Verdugo, Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Jesse Winker, Mark Canha, Manuel Margot, Hunter Renfroe, Jason Heyward, Adam Duvall, Randal Grichuk, Andrew McCutchen, J.D. Martinez, Rob Refsnyder