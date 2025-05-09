John Henry, Craig Breslow meet with Rafael Devers in Kansas City

Rafael Devers' defiant comments about a potential move to first base prompted a visit from Boston Red Sox brass before Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox owner John Henry, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and president/CEO Sam Kennedy flew to Kansas City to meet with their disgruntled slugger. Manager Alex Cora joined the group as they discussed Devers calling out Breslow and the team for asking him to make another position switch.

Breslow said Henry did most of the talking during what he called a "productive" exchange.

"There were conversations. John, Sam and I flew out earlier today," Breslow told reporters at Kauffman Stadium. "It was actually John who spoke directly with Raffy. We felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization and what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox. That being great teammates for each other."

Cora echoed Breslow's statement before Friday's game.

"It was a good conversation," he said. "(Devers) expressed his feelings. John (Henry) did the same thing. The most important thing here is we're trying to accomplish something big."

Breslow asked Devers about moving from designated hitter to first base after Boston's everyday first baseman, Triston Casas, went down with a season-ending knee injury. With Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro as the only big-league-ready first basemen in the organization, Devers was among the most sensible options to fill the void.

Although Devers said he wouldn't be open to playing first base, Breslow noted that the conversations with the three-time All-Star would continue.

Toro is the Red Sox' starting first baseman for Friday's series opener against the Royals.