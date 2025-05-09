Boston Red Sox

John Henry, Craig Breslow meet with Rafael Devers in Kansas City

Red Sox brass flew to Kansas City to have a conversation with their disgruntled slugger.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rafael Devers' defiant comments about a potential move to first base prompted a visit from Boston Red Sox brass before Friday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.

Red Sox owner John Henry, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and president/CEO Sam Kennedy flew to Kansas City to meet with their disgruntled slugger. Manager Alex Cora joined the group as they discussed Devers calling out Breslow and the team for asking him to make another position switch.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Breslow said Henry did most of the talking during what he called a "productive" exchange.

"There were conversations. John, Sam and I flew out earlier today," Breslow told reporters at Kauffman Stadium. "It was actually John who spoke directly with Raffy. We felt like it was important based on the situation that unfolded yesterday to come out here and have an honest conversation about what we value as an organization and what we believe is important to the Boston Red Sox. That being great teammates for each other."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

MORE RED SOX

Boston Red Sox 8 hours ago

Veteran Red Sox players displeased with Devers drama: Report

Boston Red Sox 14 hours ago

Do Cora's comments about 1B solution hint at a Marcelo Mayer call-up?

Boston Red Sox May 8

Five external options for Red Sox to replace Casas at first base

Cora echoed Breslow's statement before Friday's game.

"It was a good conversation," he said. "(Devers) expressed his feelings. John (Henry) did the same thing. The most important thing here is we're trying to accomplish something big."

Breslow asked Devers about moving from designated hitter to first base after Boston's everyday first baseman, Triston Casas, went down with a season-ending knee injury. With Romy Gonzalez and Abraham Toro as the only big-league-ready first basemen in the organization, Devers was among the most sensible options to fill the void.

Although Devers said he wouldn't be open to playing first base, Breslow noted that the conversations with the three-time All-Star would continue.

Toro is the Red Sox' starting first baseman for Friday's series opener against the Royals.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxAlex CoraRafael Devers
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us