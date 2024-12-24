Red Sox acquire relief pitcher Jovani Morán in trade with Twins

The Boston Red Sox have added another relief pitcher to their roster in a Christmas Eve trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The Twins are sending left-hander Jovani Morán to the Red Sox in exchange for catcher/infielder Mickey Gasper.

The #RedSox today acquired LHP Jovani Morán from the Minnesota Twins, in exchange for C/INF Mickey Gasper.



Boston's 40-man roster is now at 39.

Morán missed all of the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery. He last pitched for the Twins in 2023, posting a 2-2 record, a 5.31 ERA, a 1.46 WHIP, 48 strikeouts and 27 walks over 42 1/3 innings.

Morán has made a total of 43 appearances (zero starts) since making his Twins debut in 2021.

Gasper played in 13 games for the Red Sox this past season. He tallied zero hits in 18 at-bats with four walks and eight strikeouts.

The Red Sox previously acquired starter Garrett Crochet (via trade), starter Walker Buehler (free agency), starter Patrick Sandoval (free agency) and reliever Aroldis Chapman (free agency) earlier in the offseason.