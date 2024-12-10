After failed Soto pursuit, should Red Sox shift focus to Bregman?

After missing out on Juan Soto in MLB free agency, could the Boston Red Sox pursue one of the other top hitters on the market?

The Red Sox reportedly had interest in Soto, but the superstar outfielded has agreed to sign a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets, per multiple reports.

So, what's next for the Red Sox?

“Per sources, one of the players the Red Sox might immediately be prioritizing is Alex Bregman,” WEEI's Rob Bradford wrote Sunday night.

Bregman would be a great upgrade for the Red Sox. They need to add a dependable right-handed hitter to a lefty-heavy lineup, and the Houston Astros third baseman has been one of the best players at his position for many years.

Bregman has tallied at least 79-plus runs scored, 142-plus hits, 23-plus home runs and 75-plus RBI in three straight seasons. He batted .260 with 26 homers, 75 RBI, 79 runs scored and 151 hits for the Astros in 2024. Bregman also won a Gold Glove Award this past season. He was the American League MVP runner-up in 2019, too.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was the Astros' bench coach in 2017 when Houston won the World Series. Bregman was one of that team's best players, so Cora is pretty familiar with his abilities.

"Alex is a good player, man. He's a complete player," Cora said of Bregman at the MLB Winter Meetings in Dallas on Monday, per USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale.

"He's a player that's been on winning teams his whole career. Good defender. Offensively he's really good. He's a guy that a lot of people are talking about, and I do believe he can impact a big league team, a championship-caliber team. He's that type of player.’’

Bregman staying in Houston can't be ruled out, either, based on these comments from Astros manager Joe Espada on MLB Network on Monday.

“Alex Bregman is our No. 1 priority and we are going to do everything we can to get it across the finish line and keep him in an Astros uniform," Espada said.

"[Alex Bregman] is our #1 priority and I think that we're going to do everything in our power for him to put that Astros uniform on and never again put another uniform on."



- Astros manager Joe Espada



📺 #MLBTonight presented by @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/7yyqHiO1rn — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2024

One potential issue with adding Bregman is where he would play in Boston. Bregman has been a third baseman throughout his Astros career, but the Red Sox already have Rafael Devers in that spot.

Cora addressed that question Monday, too, saying he hasn't had conversations with Devers about a position change.

“I don’t know where that comes from,” Cora told reporters, per NESN. “I haven’t talked to Raffy about that. I have never talked to his agent about that. Obviously, people talk about his defense. Actually, I thought last year he did an outstanding job, especially to his left.”

Cora is not worried about where Bregman might play if he signed in Boston. He praised Bregman's versatility Monday:

Alex Cora speaks on the versatility of free agent Alex Bregman and where he could be used for the Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/KkaoG7i3uV — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) December 9, 2024

Bregman certainly wouldn't come cheap. He's a two-time champion and an elite player. He'll also be 31 years old on Opening Day. But the Red Sox need starpower and a proven right-handed bat. Bregman would check off those boxes and a lot more.

