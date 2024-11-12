Report: Free agent Juan Soto at top of Red Sox's ‘want list'

The top prize in MLB free agency is New York Yankees superstar outfielder Juan Soto, and according to the latest reports, the Boston Red Sox are going to make an effort to sign him.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that Soto is at the top of the Red Sox's "want list."

Passan also reports the Red Sox "have a meeting on the books with Soto this week, and like the Blue Jays, their aggressiveness extends into the starting pitching market as well." The Yankees and New York Mets are the favorites for Soto, per Passan.

Soto is coming off an MVP-caliber season for the Yankees in which he batted .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBI and a .419 on-base percentage. He's only 26 years old, too, and has an impressive postseason resume that includes a 2019 World Series title with the Washington Nationals and an American League pennant with the Yankees in 2024.

Juan Soto's go-ahead HR with "Empire State of Mind" 🎶🗽 pic.twitter.com/mIeOCK9IPm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20, 2024

If a team is going to commit half a billion dollars or more to one player, Soto figures to be near the top of the list, if not the top guy.

A case could be made that the Red Sox's most glaring weakness to address in the offseason is finding an ace for the starting rotation. But why not address that weakness and make a strong pursuit of Soto at the same time?

Soto is a generational star who would instantly improve the Red Sox lineup in a major way. He hits for average, he hits for power, he consistently gets on base and he is clutch. The Red Sox need more star power, and Soto is the definition of box office.

Since winning the World Series in 2018, the Red Sox have reached the playoffs only once (2021). Ownership needs to make a strong commitment to improving the roster in a profound way, whether that's spending big in free agency or trading prospects for established talent (or both avenues).

Soto is the best player available and the Red Sox absolutely should make a huge play for him. But even if they strike out on Soto, the front office must continue to be aggressive in finding substantial roster upgrades.