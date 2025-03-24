Boston Red Sox

Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell to make Opening Day roster: Reports

Kristian Campbell's MLB career will start soon.

By Nick Goss

The Boston Red Sox are putting one of their top prospects, Kristian Campbell, on the Opening Day roster, per multiple reports.

The most logical position/role for Campbell would be the starting second baseman. The Red Sox begin their 2025 season Thursday against the Texas Rangers on the road.

Campbell is the No. 7 ranked prospect in all of baseball, per MLB.com's latest rankings. He won Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year award in 2024 after hitting .330 with 20 home runs, 77 RBI and a .439 on-base percentage across three levels of the minor leagues.

After a slow start to Spring Training, Campbell has played really well of late. He can hit for average and power.

His defense is pretty good, too.

One of Campbell's best attributes is versatility. He can play multiple positions, including second base, shortstop and center field.

The Red Sox made some good upgrades in the trade market (Garrett Crochet) and free agency (Alex Bregman) during the offseason. But to build a long-term winner, they need these elite-level prospects, including Campbell, to become stars. His journey will begin soon.

